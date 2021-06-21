They are considered part of The Greatest Generation, and on Saturday five local World War II veterans took a plane trip around Pulaski County that many people would have considered a chance of a lifetime.
Those five veterans – Paul Hinkel, Win Dodson, Jim Reynolds, Elisha Daugherty and Drexell Anderson – boarded a vintage WWII B-25 bomber to take part in a 45 minute Honor Flight over Somerset.
The WWII plane made its way across Kentucky this weekend, stopping at five airports around the state in a Barnstorming Tour meant to bring Honor Flight Bluegrass up close to deserving veterans.
Tour organizer and Honor Flight Bluegrass chairman Jeff Thoke said the flight was a way to honor a group of veterans who truly deserve to be recognized.
“This year’s the 80th anniversary of pearl harbor, and our World War II veterans are fast leaving us,” he said.
He explained that out of the 16 million men and women who served in WWII, there are only around 300,000 nationwide, and they are passing away at around 300 a day.
Therefore, time was of the essence, and because the organization wasn’t sure whether they would be able to do the traditional Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. this year due to COVID-19, organizers decided on this tour.
The plane in question is a B-25 that was built in 1944 and is owned by the Commemorative Air Force out of St. Louis, Mo. Saturday’s pilot was Matt Conrad.
Among those taking the flight out of the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport were Elisha Daugherty from Pine Knot, who served in the Army as a medic in the Medical Corps.
According to his family, he was worried earlier in the day about getting too tired on the flight, but once he saw the plane he was ready to go.
Then, there was former Wayne County Judge-Executive Drexell Anderson, who despite having been part of a light infantry division in Italy during WWII, said he’d never been in a plane like the B-25 before.
“I’ve seen a lot of them overhead,” he said.
His son, current Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson, called the Honor Flight one of the best Father’s Day gifts possible.
He said that he and the family were proud of Drexell’s service, noting that after he returned from WWII around February of 1947, he went on to finish his last semester of high school.
The plane was not really built with the physical limitations of veterans in their 90s in mind. To get the veterans into the Bomber, each one had to be assisted in by flight crew who maneuvered them up a narrow ladder into the passenger section.
“I said, ‘I’ll ride if you’ll get me in there,’” Drexell Anderson said happily, proving that he was not put off by the boarding method.
Flight crew member Hubert Looney pointed out the plane was “a war machine, built for war,” without air conditioning or soundproofing.
“This aircraft was built for 19- and 20-year-olds. These guys are 80, 90, 100 years old, so we’ve got to take our time to get them in there” he said.
Once in the plane, Looney said his job for the day was to act as a “glorified flight attendant.”
“I make sure they don’t jump out,” he joked, before saying his job was to make sure the veterans were taken care of while in the plane, making sure they don’t get sick or get too hot, and providing plenty of water.
When asked what it means to Looney to participate in the flight, he said, “It’s very rewarding, because these veterans don’t go around boasting about what they did. We want to give back to them, just a small part, to let them know how much we appreciate what they did for us.”
The flight was funded by the Kentucky Veterans Program Trust Fund, Thoke said, which was important for Honor Flight Bluegrass because normally it would cost individuals $400 per seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.