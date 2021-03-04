A Somerset woman was recently arrested on numerous drug-related charges.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, on February 26, 2021 at approximately 8:56 p.m., Deputy Trent Massey stopped a vehicle on Oak Hill Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, Massey identified Aubrey N. Jones, 20, from Bolton Drive, as a passenger in the vehicle. Massey was familiar with Jones and knew that she had warrants on her. He had Jones get out of the vehicle, where she was arrested for the warrants.
During the search of] Jones after the arrest, Massey located a small, loaded handgun, a small baggie containing a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 0.5 grams, $830 in U.S. currency, and multiple items usually associated with illegal drug use. Also located on Ms. Jones where numerous empty baggies, another small baggie containing a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 0.7 grams and a small baggie containing a grey powder like substance suspected to be Heroin weighing 0.5 grams, according to the sheriff's office.
Ms. Jones was charged with the following:
• First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, First Offense - (less than 2 grams Methamphetamine) (Enhancement);
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (less than 2 grams of Heroin) (Enhancement);
• Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possession.
Deputy Trent Massey also served two Pulaski County Circuit Court Warrants on Jones.
Massey transported Jones to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where she was lodged.
Deputy Nathan Meadows assisted Deputy Massey.
The case remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
