A Somerset woman has been indicted on a charge of Knowingly Abusing or Neglecting an Adult following an arrest earlier this summer.
On June 27, 2023, Sergeant Branson Patterson and Deputy Seth Gover of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at the residence of Karen McDonald, 67, and learned that her daughter Abra McDonald, 49, resides with her.
Karen McDonald had been in the same spot on the floor where she had fallen several weeks prior, according to the sheriff’s office. She was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital by ambulance.
The initial investigation was forwarded to Detective Ryan Jones with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division. In his follow-up investigation, Det. Jones determined that Abra McDonald made no attempts for several weeks to contact someone to assist her mother in getting up from the floor, despite having cellular phone service and nearby neighbors, according to the sheriff’s office. Det. Jones also learned that the residence had no running water.
On June 28, 2023, one day after being removed from the floor of her home, Karen McDonald passed away as a result of the physical trauma she sustained, according to the sheriff’s office.
Based on his investigation, on September 5, Detective Jones presented evidence to a Pulaski Grand Jury, which returned an indictment on Abra McDonald for Knowingly Abusing or Neglecting an Adult, a Class C felony in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, punishable by five to 10 years’ imprisonment.
On September 8, 2023, the indictment warrant for the offense was served on Abra McDonald. Her indictment warrant has the same bond continued from District Court of $250,000 cash.
No date has yet been set in Pulaski Circuit Court for McDonald regarding this new indictment.
