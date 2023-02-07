While autism gives many people a unique understanding of the world and an interesting way of solving problems, it can also bring along a lot of fear and self-doubt. Local author, public speaker, and mother Angelia Lamb, in order to help her son cope with the rougher side of autism, published a book about his bravery and the joy he brings others.
The book is titled ‘The Bravest Boy in the Smoky Mountains’ and was self-published through Amazon.
Lamb originally worked in corporate marketing but made the tough decision to leave that career for her new passion of writing.
Lamb said that part of how she developed her story was by telling her son stories during times whenever he was overstimulated or anxious. COVID was a hard time for him, and Lamb’s stories helped to distract him and soothed his troubled mind.
The story starts with Caleb as a human character. The book shows him exploring the Great Smoky Mountains and meeting many animals. Caleb encounters a ferocious bear. He teaches the bear about Christianity and how Jesus can change the bear’s life.
Caleb’s special interests include animals and the Great Smokey Mountains. The Smokies, in particular, are a place where he can destress and assuage his anxiety.
Lamb’s been able to gain the book some fans through her experience in marketing.
“That’s kind of my forte,” said Lamb.
Lamb’s background in graphic design also came in handy and she was able to lay out the book on her own and was able to get a friend to illustrate it for her.
“I feel like God took that and used that story,” said Lamb. “Not only for me to publish something but for Caleb to see that you could get through a hard time, and something good could come out of something bad.”
Another reason Lamb had for writing the book was to teach her son about courage. She hoped the book would inspire him and also inspire others.
Lamb already has a second and third book on the way. The second book is not yet titled but will be about a bird that has autism. The story imparts the lesson that Caleb’s differences from neurotypical people are to be celebrated. The third book is not yet written, but will be coauthored by Caleb.
Lamb believes that for many parents who have kids with autism, it can sometimes be a source of shame.
“I want everyone to know that it’s okay,” said Lamb. “It’s okay to talk about our hard times, and it’s okay to talk about our good times. [I want to] inspire people to know that they can get through this and if you were to see my son two years ago and you were to see him now… you would see two different kids.”
Lamb held a public book signing with her son Caleb and was amazed at her son’s progress with interactions among others and the bravery he now exudes.
