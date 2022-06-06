Going up against the brightest young minds in the world is a daunting task. Morgan Woodall was up to the challenge this past weekend.
Woodall, the local winner of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) program investor panel presentation, received the opportunity to put her business idea up against YEA! students from all over the country, as well as nations like China and India.
And though she didn't advance to the finals, as did Pulaski's Ethan Brainard last year, Woodall, a 12-year-old seventh-grader at Southern Middle School, gets to call herself an international semi-finalist.
"She did a fantastic job," said YEA! program manager Farrah Dobbs of Woodall. "... She was up against students who were making apps that basically parked your cars. She had a very beautiful idea, but she was up against a lot of technical apps. There was a lot of technology in the competition this year."
Woodall was named the local program winner for her business Paracord Creations. Woodall takes Paracord, a tough, durable cord material, and makes various products out of it — specifically, for purposes of her presentation Thursday, bracelets and dog collars.
Three different panels of seven student entrepreneur businesses each went before a group of judges, and Woodall did not make the top two of hers and advance to the finals. Dobbs noted that had Woodall made the finals, she would have been eligible for the public to vote for her in a "people's choice" selection, which Brainard won last year while coming in third over all, the highest-ever finish in the annual Saunders Scholars Competition for a local YEA! student.
"I know that we had a lot of people rooting for her again, like they did Ethan," said Dobbs. "I'm sure Morgan would have (won People's Choice) as well."
Following her win in the local YEA! program, Woodall told the Commonwealth Journal that she discovered Paracord on the social media app Pinterest and found an immediate interest.
“I thought it was cool and made it,” she said. “I decided to make it my business.”
She buys the material online and then uses it to make specific useful products herself, she said.
Dobbs described Woodall as a “ray of sunshine,” and that came in “with the biggest smile on her face” from day one of the program.
“She’s just a really intelligent, very outgoing, very bright young lady who has a huge world out in front of her,” said Dobbs. “This project fit her personality perfectly. She’s very creative and very outdoorsy, so I feel like she couldn’t have done anything that fit her personality more than what she did with this program."
Throughout the year, students in the YEA! program work in close cooperation with business leaders, community leaders and educators who will use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to develop business ideas and objectives, write a business plan, pitch to investors, obtain funding, register with governmental agencies, and establish a web presence, and more. By the end of the 17-week program, students will own and operate fully formed and functioning businesses, which may be carried on after their graduation from the program, according to the chamber.
Woodall not only received the investment funds she requested, for $1,000, but also the choice of a two-year scholarship to Somerset Community College, or a four-year scholarship to Campbellsville University (she chose the latter). She also moved on to participate against international competition in the YEA! (Young Entrepreneurs Academy) 14th Annual Saunders Scholars Competition in Rochester, NY. Rather than going to Rochester, it was done virtually in June, though Dobbs expects local program winners to be able to attend in person again next year.
The process was different than her experience in Somerset, which saw her make a pitch in person to a panel of investors at the Somerset Energy Center last month. Because this year's competition in Rochester was done remotely again, Woodall had to adjust to making her presentation Saturday via Zoom teleconferencing. Dobbs noted that the competition was televised on ABC, as students showcased their ideas in a bid to win an $80,000 scholarship to Rochester Institute of Technology.
"We take (students) on field trips whenever we're actually in town," said Dobbs, referencing pre-COVID experiences when the competition was held in person in Rochester. "One year, we saw a minor league baseball game; we take them to museums and various things when we're up there, and those are the things that I'm missing with the last three years. Students don't get the opportunity (now) to go and meet other students from across the United States and don't get to take those amazing field trips. We're looking forward to next year actually being back in person."
Despite the unusual nature of the pitch, Dobbs said that Woodall was "very well-prepared" and had practiced all week with mentor Megan Damron. Dobbs noted that because of the local YEA! program timing, Woodall only had a week to get ready for the international competition, whereas other students had months.
"They had to change their entire speech; it goes from a five-minute speech to a three-minute speech," said Dobbs.
"She's in good spirits," added Dobbs of Woodall. "When I talked to her later, she was like, 'I didn't expect to win anyway,' but she was so pleased to be the local winner and be part of this program."
The local Young Entrepreneurs Academy, operated through the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, will begin recruiting new members around the start of the coming school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.