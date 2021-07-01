Ethan Brainard is the third-best young entrepreneur in the world.
That was decided last weekend in Rochester, NY, when a panel of judges placed Brainard third overall at the YEA! (Young Entrepreneurs Academy) 13th Annual Saunders Scholars Competition.
Brainard won the local YEA! competition among peers from around Pulaski County back in May, giving him the opportunity to go against international competition this summer. Indeed, Brainard faced off against not only the best from the U.S. but also India and China.
"It means a lot," said Brainard, a 15-year-old rising sophomore attending Somerset Christian School. "I'm so fortunate and blessed to be in a position to enter a program like that and enter a tournament like that, and to have a great (local YEA!) program director like Farrah Dobbs to keep pushing us with our business."
While Pulaski County's YEA! program has certainly enjoyed its success stories over the years — notably, it's the only localized YEA! branch in the United States that offers winners a college scholarship — it's the first time anyone from this area has finished that high at the international level.
Students from high school and junior high develop their own business concepts — along with sophisticated business plans — and present them to a panel of investors. This is after a series of classes and experiences over a period of several months designed to educate them about the business world, and prepare them with everything they need to start an actual, functional business, which they then pitch for the investment money.
Brainard is the creator and CEO of Broshrooms, a business that's all about growing mushrooms — in an environmentally friendly, waste-free way. The earthy edible fungi are grown in biodegradable bags, and anything left over is used to make mushroom butter or powder, for people who want the health benefits of mushrooms in their food but may not like the texture or taste.
“He doesn’t waste any products,” said Dobbs. “He grows mushrooms by the pound. These are massive mushrooms. He sells them to local farm-to-table (restaurants) like the Bluebird in Stanford.”
Brainard’s business was chosen in May at the Somerset Energy Center by a group of nine investors eager to see what the youthful minds had in store. He won a four-year college scholarship to Campbellsville University at that time, as well as $1,000 in investment money.
Normally, Brainard would have gone to Rochester to compete in person, but this year it was done virtually, with Brainard teleconferencing from home. There were three groups of six people who presented to those judges on Saturday, June 26, and Brainard was in the first group.
"We all pitched our businesses," he said. "(The judges) went through and got the winners (out of those groups) and at 5 p.m, we did the tournament itself, with the top (contenders) from the groups."
Out of each group, two were picked for the finals, so Brainard obviously was in the top two of his group. He ended up placing third out of that ultimate selection, with first place going to Rudy Arora from Frisco, Texas, and second to Avantika Kampani of India.
Of the two above his, Brainard said one business was for an app to find help putting up Christmas lights, and the other was centered around cards used to help babies learn sensory experiences.
Maybe even better than third, at least in some ways, is that Brainard was chosen as the People's Choice Award winner. The competition was broadcast online and anyone in the world watching could vote for their favorite. Brainard was that pic, and got $2,500 extra, on top of the $2,000 he got for placing third and another scholarship, this one to the Rochester Institute of Technology.
"It really does blow my mind just how fortunate I am to be in this spot," he said of his reaction to the People's Choice win. He credited support from his parents, grandparents, Dobbs, and local YEA! mentor Amanda Kelly.
Asked if he did anything differently from his YEA! pitch in Somerset, Brainard said he trimmed his presentation down to about three minutes, and also had special biodegradable bags available to show the judges — in May, he had them ordered, but they weren't yet available.
Brainard's product has also been certified Kentucky Proud, a prestigious distinction for locally-grown foods and agricultural materials in the Bluegrass State.
Interested in sustainable agribusiness, Brainard said he's greatly interested in the announcement by indoor farming company AppHarvest that they'd be locating here in this area — and is hopeful maybe he can do some business with them down the road.
"I'm extremely excited for that," he said of the AppHarvest announcement. "I'm always looking for new opportunities to expand my business and get into other avenues."
