Being near surprise gunfire in public is sure to be scary, no matter how old you are.
Now imagine you're only a young man of 15 years. Or even an 8-year-old.
One of the big headlines over the weekend in Kentucky was the shooting incident at the Fayette Mall on Sunday. Three people were shot, one of them fatally outside of one of the mall's stores, according to the Associated Press.
In the mall at that time were Jase Combs, 15, and Clay Combs, 8, of Somerset. The Commonwealth Journal spoke to their mother, local artist and educator Amanda Brooks, about how she and her children experienced the incident from different locations — the kids at the mall, Brooks back at home.
"They seem like they're fine. They're okay, and not thinking about it anymore," said Brooks, "but as a (young person), having to experience that, and they didn't know what happened, it's scary."
The two boys were shopping with their father Jason in a store called Buckle at the time of the shooting. Brooks recalled what Jase shared with her about the experience.
"All of a sudden, they started hearing gunshots and people screaming and running," said Brooks. "He and his brother and his dad ran to the back of the store. The workers took everybody to the back, and they had to wait there until the police escorted them out."
The boys had already bought clothes at the store but weren't able to get them when they left, noted Brooks.
She noted that the shooting took place only about 20 feet away from where her loved ones were at the time.
Meanwhile, Brooks was busy painting — she's done a number of murals around town, as well as the redesigned basketball court at Rocky Hollow Park. She was unaware of the goings-on in Lexington at the time, but firt learned something was wrong after a call from her sister.
"I had missed a call from Jason," she said. "I didn't think much about it. They call me all the time."
After speaking to her sister, Brooks returned Jason's call, who told her they were okay.
"It took me back to the reality of the world we're living in," she said.
Clay also spoke to the Commonwealth Journal, and said that "it sounded like the roof fell." Indeed, he was told at first that something fell, though it was actually the sound of the gunshots.
"They were nervous," he said of the people in the store with him.
According to the Associated Press, police said that the shooting did not appear to be random.
“It appears from the information that we’ve gathered thus far that the persons involved knew each other,” Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters. “We know at least the intended target may have known the suspect.”
Officers evacuated the mall and checked each store, according to the AP report.
As a teacher at Hopkins Elementary School, Brooks has been through training and knows what live gunfire sounds like. Now, she said, her kids know too.
"I can only imagine how loud it was from 20 feet away," she said. "... It puts a new perspective on things."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.