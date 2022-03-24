After pleading guilty in two separate cases, a Science Hill man is facing 10 years in prison.
Joseph B. Gambrell, 39, pleaded guilty Friday in Pulaski Circuit Court to felony theft by unlawful taking in connection to an August 2020 case as well as second-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection to a June 2021 case.
According to Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton, in August 2020, the Somerset Police Department investigated the theft of a Husqvarna chainsaw, Comfort Aire window air conditioner, Simpson pressure washer, Dewalt hammer drill, and Craftsman 8 piece tool kit. The investigation revealed that Gambrell loaded the items into a cart and pushed them out the lumber exit. The total value of the items was nearly $1,800. Gambrell was indicted for felony theft that December.
Then last June, the Kentucky State Police investigated the report of an unknown male who had taken several items from a houseboat at Lee's Ford Marina. Observers saw the subject remove batteries from the boat, according to Dalton. The investigation further revealed that a Glock 26 and clothing and hygiene items had been taken from the boat. KSP found that Gambrell had attempted to sell the stolen gun at a flea market on June 20, 2021. In addition, the observers from the scene at Lee's Ford identified Gambrell by photo (based on Facebook traffic) on July 15, 2021. Gambrell was indicted for the new offenses in September 2021.
Dalton is recommending a total of 10 years in prison for these offenses due, he said, to Gambrell's criminal history and the fact that he committed new offenses while the original theft charges were pending mandates a serious prison term. The prosecutor thanked the KSP Det. Eric Moore and Officer Scott Whittaker of the Somerset Police Department for their thorough investigations into these thefts.
Sentencing has been set for June 3.
