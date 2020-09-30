There are two constitutional amendments on the November 3 General Election ballot, and because of length of questions, both may cause voter confusion.
Constitutional Amendment 1 (commonly called Marsy's Law)
Section 1 -- Are you in favor of creating a new section of the Constitution of Kentucky relating to crime victims?
To secure for victims of criminal acts or public offenses justice and due process and to ensure crime victims a meaningful role throughout the criminal and juvenile justice systems, a victim … shall ... be respected and protected by law in a manner no less vigorous than protections afforded to the accused in the criminal and juvenile justice systems.
Constitutional Amendment 2
Are you in favor of changing the terms of commonwealth's attorneys from six-year terms to eight-year terms, beginning in 2030; changing the terms of judges of the district court from four-year terms to eight-year terms, beginning in 2022; and requiring district judges to be licensed attorneys for at least eight years, beginning in 2022?
Above are brief summations of the two proposed constitutional amendments. The entire proposed constitutional amendments are on the ballot. The amendments are lengthy and detailed, taking two full columns of an already busy ballot, and would take several minutes or longer to read and study. Space in this newspaper prohibits publication of the entire proposed amendments.
Since voters are allowed to stay in the voting booth two minutes if others are waiting in line, it has been suggested a voter read the amendments on a sample ballot before entering the booth to vote.
Voters will vote yes or no on the two proposed amendments.
