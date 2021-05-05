A Eubank man scheduled to stand trial Monday on charges connected to a marijuana plot that was protected by explosive devices has changed his plea.
William W. Gilliland, 36, of Gary Powell Road, was indicted in October 2019 on charges of Cultivate in Marijuana (less than 5 plants, 1st offense), first-degree Wanton Endangerment of a Police Officer, and Possession of a Destructive Device or Booby Trap.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on August 27, 2019. According to Sergeant Dustin Hon, with Kentucky State Police's Cannabis Suppression unit, the plants were initially spotted from the air by the Marijuana Strike Force. The helicopter landed in order for officers to cut the plants down. As two troopers and a National Guard approached the plot, an explosive primed by a shotgun shell to go off by a tripwire detonated near one of the officers.
No one was injured.
No arrests were made at the time as no one appeared to be home, Sgt. Hon reported. As the investigation continued, KSP's bomb squad located another device on the property and Detective Brandon Curlis, the lead investigator, was able to retrieve another from one of the suspects.
Indicted along with Gilliland was Emmanuel J. Joseph, 36, of County Line Road in Eubank. Joseph changed his plea last month.
Both co-defendants are currently scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Teresa Whitaker in Pulaski Circuit Court on May 27. Each are free on $10,000 bonds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.