Pulaski County election coordinator Mark Vaught said this week he expects a voter turnout of about 30,000 at the November 3 General Election, and more polling places and more precincts officers will be needed than during the recent primaries. Vaught said he is having difficulties finding poll workers.
During the June 23 primaries, Pulaski County Board of Elections set up six Super Precincts for in-person voting and relied heavily on early voting and no-excuse absentee voting. The process worked well here but many county clerks across the state said their offices were overwhelmed with an influx of absentee ballots.
Pulaski County established a four-member absentee ballot vote counting committee to count absentee votes daily as the votes came in and this county was one of a few in the state to release unofficial vote totals shortly after the polls closed June 23.
Dwight Sears, Somerset-based member of the State Board of Elections, told the Commonwealth Journal " … my vote is for more precincts," noting another meeting of the State Board of Elections is soon.
Sears said he also favors more early voting " … maybe as much as three weeks (ahead of the General Election)."
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams this week unveiled what he called an easy way for Kentucky voters to register as poll workers for November's General Election.
The Poll Worker Volunteer Portal is now available at www.govoteky.com. The portal passes an application on to the volunteer's county clerk, who then will contact the volunteer.
The number of poll workers in Kentucky is at a critical low. The availability of poll workers will dictate how many polling locations are available Election Day. If a county doesn't have enough poll workers, it limits the county clerk's ability to offer in-person voting.
"Just as we've made it easy to vote, we've made it easy to serve your community by volunteering to work the polls," Adams said.
"Whatever your politics, we need your help so we can offer in-person voting, and also so we can ask less of our elderly poll workers who usually volunteer," Adams urged..
Pulaski County has 56 precincts, but only the six Super Precincts were open during the primaries which attracted a nearly 17,000 voter turnout, counting both absentee and in-person votes.
With an expected 30,000 turnout in November, almost twice as many as in the primaries, Vaught is confident more voting places will be necessary. Also, more poll workers will be needed.
Pulaski County's traditional poll workers are elderly and more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Each polling place must have four officers -- two judges, a clerk and a sheriff.
The nearly 35 percent turnout during the primary elections was believed to be a record for primaries. Pulaski County has nearly 48,000 registered voters. All voters, regardless of the label under which they are registered, are eligible to vote in November.
Intensive emotions in the presidential race and a red-hot U.S. senator's race are expected to attract record numbers of voters in November.
