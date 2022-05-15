3rd Amazing Fundracer raises $49K+ to help those in foster, kinship care

The third edition of Be The Village's Amazing Fundracer was a definite hit on Saturday — raising more than $49,000 to help the nonprofit which offers support for foster, adoptive and kinship families in Pulaski and surrounding counties.
Be The Village founders Brad and Stephanie Roberts modeled the event after popular reality competition The Amazing Race. This year's race had the highest participation yet, with 23 teams of two racing around Pulaski County to complete 15 fun challenges designed to test their willpower, wit and strength. Teams were eliminated until the final five finished within seconds of each other at Suits Us Farm on West Ky. 80.
Taking the top prize were Jonas and Kelli Larkin of Elizabethtown. The couple are originally from Somerset and were involved with Be The Village before their move.
"I was one of the board members from the beginning and had to step back once we moved to E-town," Jonas said. "We try to support from a distance the best we can."
That support included competing in the Amazing Fundracer for the first time this year. While the couple quipped that they'd put in "no physical training" for the competition, their experiences as parents — such as putting together Legos and baking with their kids — came in handy for many of the challenges.
"It's exciting," Jonas said of their win. "We're competitors at heart so anytime we can win, that's exciting. But to be able to raise money and support for what Be The Village is doing is really exciting too. We're glad to be a part of it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.