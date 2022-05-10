3rd Annual Amazing Fundracer set for this Saturday

Foster families are no strangers to challenges, but the challenges planned throughout Pulaski County this Saturday will hopefully go a long way in helping foster families throughout the region.
The 3rd Annual Amazing Fundracer -- a friendly competition which is modeled after the popular Amazing Race reality show and raises money for Be The Village -- will have 23 teams of two racing all over the county to complete up to 15 fun challenges designed to test their willpower, wit and strength.
"We have a few repeat teams but the majority of our racers are new to the event," organizer Stephanie Roberts said. "Several of our sponsors have put teams in as well as several churches. We have teams from a couple of different schools and we have several teams that are traveling in from other parts of the state. We're pretty excited to have them."
While several local businesses are helping with the challenges, according Roberts, they are being kept under wraps so as not to give away any of the challenges.
One team will be eliminated every three legs, with the final five teams competing in the last three challenges and vying for a $1,000 grand prize.
"We're just expecting a really fun day where we come together and support children in foster and relative care," Roberts said. "It's been really exciting to see the community rally even more than they did last year."
Last year's Amazing Fundracer raised some $47,000, and Roberts said the goal this year is $75,000.
"We're a little over half way, which is totally on point because we still have our silent auction and teams will be raising funds through Friday night at midnight," she continued. "The top fundraising team wins an 'Express Pass' to skip a challenge of their choice, so it will be really competitive this last week before the race."
Another chance for bragging rights comes with the new Village Award, given to the church or school that raises the most for the cause.
Also new this year to the silent auction is an online portion, which launched Monday. Anyone wishing to bid on those items may do so at https://village.betterworld.org/auctions/village-amazing-fundracer-2022.
The race has been developed by Roberts and her husband Brad as the signature fundraiser for their nonprofit Be The Village, which supports foster children and other vulnerable youth as well as the families who care for them.
The Robertses had been working as missionaries in Guatemala when a health issue with one of their children forced them to return home. With the couple still wanting to help children, they started Be The Village in November 2018 after learning that many children in foster care keep all their belongings in trash bags.
Be The Village's goal was to provide those children with duffel bags filled with new clothing, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, books and more. It began as a ministry out of Oak Hill Baptist Church but soon grew into a nonprofit as the couple established relationships with placing agencies throughout central Kentucky as well as adoptive and kinship families.
To learn more about Be The Village, visit bethevillageky.com. To donate specifically toward the Amazing Fundracer, visit https://give.classy.org/btvamazingfundracer2022.
