4th PC football player tests positive for COVID-19

With word that a fourth Pulaski County football player has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Patrick Richardson is seeking to correct misperceptions that the virus is spreading through that or any other team.
Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Journal reported that a pod -- or 10-player practice unit -- was shut down after three players assigned to that pod were positive for COVID-19. When asked about the fourth player Thursday, Supt. Richardson noted that the three players lived together and did not contract the virus through football practice.
Richardson told the newspaper that the newest case is believed to have contracted the virus while visiting the lake.
"I think the pods are working," Richardson said. "We've not had a case that I know of that has been transmitted outside of a pod. I really don't know of a case that has been transmitted inside of a pod from actually coming to practice."
The superintendent continued that students in various sports have contracted the virus throughout the summer, but they are isolated along with anyone they were around, and more than one pod has been temporarily shut down.
In terms of notifying parents, Supt. Richardson said the district is working with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, which is handling contact tracing to notify only those who may be impacted. So far, the schools are not playing a role in widely announcing when a positive case is reported.
"I think we have either three or four boys now that the health department has quarantined because they were around this other young man," Supt. Richardson said of the newest case. Giving the example of his own son playing on the team, he added, "The only reason that I would have been contacted as a parent would have been if the boys that came down with it were in [my son's] pod.…
"If they [parents] have not been contacted by us or the health department, then their child was not exposed or in danger."
Supt. Richardson explained that the pod system has been in place for about two and a half months. "We have had athletes on our sports teams that have contracted it and it's not spread through those sports teams, so it seems to be working like it's supposed to."
Looking ahead to October 12, when Pulaski County Schools are set to begin in-person classes after starting the new year virtually, Supt. Richardson said that district officials have discussed what might constitute an outbreak severe enough to close schools but have not decided on any set number.
"With our sports teams, if I was seeing multiple pods that were being affected then I would probably shut the program down," he said, "at least for a period of time. I would think that's how we would look at it once we go back to school."
The Health Department also does not have specific criteria for defining an outbreak and when a district may want to inform parents of positive cases. LCDHD Nursing Director Laura Woodrum said, "That would be a decision made by the school. Through case investigation, it's determined what contacts need to be made to meet our protocol."
Supt. Richardson did note that the state has given local districts enough flexibility when it comes to counting attendance that it will be possible to shut down a particular team or grade level at an individual school for two weeks or so rather than the whole district or even the whole school.
"We could put them on virtual learning and we could continue school with the rest of the district," Richardson explained. "With the new attendance guidelines that we've been given this year because of the COVID virus, it gives us a little bit more freedom as far has having to shut our entire district down at one time.…Those new attendance rules will allow us to adapt what schools are in session at what time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.