5 more COVID deaths announced for Pulaski over weekend

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) reported five more COVID-related deaths for Pulaski over the weekend, but also celebrated the news that the area’s first vaccines are on their way.
In Friday’s report, LCDHD listed the deaths of two Pulaski residents, an 82-year-old man who had been hospitalized and a 91-year-old female long-term care resident. Friday’s report also listed the death of one McCreary County resident, an 81-year-old female.
Sunday’s report listed three more Pulaski residents: A 63-year-old male who had been hospitalized, an 84-year-old female who had been hospitalized, and an 89-year old female long-term care resident who had been hospitalized.
The latest numbers bring Pulaski’s total for COVID-related deaths up to 52.
As for the weekly numbers of newly diagnosed COVID cases, Pulaski recored it highest-ever week, although it was only by a few cases.
The county had 422 cases for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 19. That is slightly more than the 416 cases from the week before, and the 391 from the week before that.
The 10-county district as a whole actually had fewer cases from the previous two weeks. The district saw 1,170 new cases for the week ending Dec. 19, whereas it saw 1,435 the week before, and the week before that had 1,326 new cases.
That news gave LCDHD officials a reason to be positive this weeks. They also noted that it was the second week of declining numbers statewide.
“Hopefully, though, Kentucky and Lake Cumberland have now plateaued, and we will see additional declining numbers over the days to come,” LCDHD’s report stated. “With vaccinations on the horizon, perhaps we are at the beginning of the end of our fight with COVID-19.”
However, the department noted that citizens should not let down their guards when it comes to the coronavirus.
“After months of keeping COVID-19 largely out of several area nursing homes, most are now seeing cases. They just could not withstand the latest community spike. This is a real shame with vaccinations so close at hand,” officials said.
The health department is asking everyone to keep with health recommendations throughout the holiday: Wear face coverings while in public, stay at least six feet away from others, wash hands as often as possible or use sanitizer if washing is not possible, and refrain from touching your face.
All ten counties in the Lake Cumberland district remain in the Red-Critical category for 7-day average of cases.
The Red category means that the county is seeing 25 or more cases per 100,000 of population. Pulaski’s current rate is at 94.98, while Wayne County is at 134.19 and McCreary County is at 96.17.
