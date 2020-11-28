$7 million substation being built off Ky. 90 in Monticello

Everything that glitters is not gold, but the massive substation now shining brightly from Bypass 90 off Barnes Drive is expected to be completed by the end of December.
The new substation being constructed by East Kentucky Power Cooperative will alleviate lots of issues regarding losses of electricity and also solve problems encountered by South Kentucky RECC when previous outages have occurred in that service area.
Once the substation is operational, SKRECC members in Wayne County will automatically notice an enhancement in service. Wayne County Hospital, at least one local nursing home, as well as factories and the Wayne County School system are within the immediate areas affected.
"This project will improve EKPC's ability to prevent outages and to shorten their length for residents and businesses in and around Monticello," said Nick Comer, External Affairs Manager for EKPC. "With these changes, EKPC will be updating the transmission facilities and adding equipment to better isolate problem areas and to back feed other line sections when an outage occurs."
The approximate cost of the project is $7 million -- which includes building the new substation, as well as rebuilding about 1.3 miles of transmission line to help local families and businesses thrive. EKPC has about 375 substations throughout the 87 counties served by its 16 owner-member cooperatives, including South Kentucky RECC.
East Kentucky Power Cooperative is an electric generation and transmission company headquartered in Winchester. Their facilities across Kentucky generate electric power and service centers for local power lines and substations support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.