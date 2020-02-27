Vacations are supposed to be fun, but sometimes getting away from it all can be something to growl about. Ask Terry and Belinda Stephens.
Terry, production manager at Amon's Sugar Shack, says he and Belinda left Somerset about 5 a.m. February 8 to catch a flight in Knoxville for Gulfport, Miss. to spend a week's vacation. It was cold, he remembers.
About 5 miles this side of London on Ky. 80, they heard something hit the front of their car. Not seeing anything, and being in a hurry to catch a 9 a.m. flight, they kept driving.
"Inside the car began to get cool as we approached London, so we stopped at a McDonald's," Terry related. "Belinda got out and began yelling as she looked at the front of our car. A coyote, still alive and growling, was stuck in the grill.
"I couldn't get that thing out," Terry grimaced. Police were called and eventually eight London policemen showed up. The officers bent the grill and got the wounded animal loose.
The coyote lay there. It was still alive but couldn't move. The grill on the car was bent like a "V" and antifreeze was dripping, Terry recalled. One of the officers euthanized the injured animal on the ground, afraid to stop its misery while in the grill because of possibly doing additional damage to the car.
"Time was running short," Terry noted. "I called Daniel, our son, and he brought us his car to London for Belinda and me to continue to the Knoxville airport. "Daniel started back to Somerset in our car and it got hot by the time he reached the junction with Ky. 461, about six miles east of Somerset. Daniel pulled the car into the nearby Dollar General Store and called his aunt, Sandy Dancy, to come and get him." Daniel left the disabled car at the Dollar Store.
"We were late getting to the Knoxville airport," said Terry. "It was 30 minutes before the flight was to leave and we had to go through security. The girl was still at the counter and we told her why were were late. She took our luggage to the airplane and by the time Belinda and I got aboard everybody on the plane knew about our collision with the coyote.
"The next four days were nice ... we had a good time," Terry related.
"Then, trouble started again. The plane we were supposed to board for Knoxville had problems ... the flaps wouldn't work. We waited three hours before we were each given $50 for food and a motel room. There were 150 in our group and we waited a total of 11 hours before another plane arrived. Apparently the substitute aircraft, from Miami, flew to a Dallas-Fort Worth Airport instead."
Anyway, Terry and Belinda finally arrived in Knoxville where Daniel's car was awaiting for them to drive back to Somerset,
"We both were dead tired," Terry remembers. He looked at Belinda: "I'm too tired to drive. Can you drive?"
I'm too tired," she responded. So, they spent another night in Knoxville before coming home.
"I have a long history with bad vacations," Terry grinned. He gave a short version of a trip to Canada to visit a family member. They lost the transmission in a brand-new car and Terry spent most of the time in a hospital with an appendectomy. "We borrowed a car and I came home lying in the back seat," he remembers.
Terry didn't say when he and Belinda plan to take another vacation.
