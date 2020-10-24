A cactus can bloom

Roy Taylor and his wife, Katie, are amazed at blooms emerging from their cactus plant.
You remember Roy. He was active in communications for many years, owning and operating CNI Wireless that provided television entertainment to many people in Pulaski County. He also was part owner of Radio Station WTLO.
Taylor, 84, is going strong. He is still working.
A genius at electronic stuff, Taylor isn't exactly up to snuff when it comes to cactuses. When Katie's cactus broke out in blooms, Taylor sent a photo of the flowers to his old friend at the Commonwealth Journal.
Initial reaction by the reporter, five years older than Taylor, was Taylor heard he (reporter) had passed and was sending flowers; condolences, if you will.
"No," said Taylor. "I was wondering if you had ever seen a cactus bloom?"
Other than a Christmas cactus, the reporter hadn't. However the Internet is a great source of information. Here is what we found:
Cactuses are flowering plants, so every kind of cactus is capable of blooming when it is mature. Whether or not an individual cactus plant blooms depends on its age and care it gets. Some cactuses don't bloom until they are more than 30 years old. Others won't bloom, even if they are old enough, unless they get proper light conditions, watering and fertilization. This is especially true for potted cactuses. Holiday cactuses grown indoors, such as Christmas cactus, won't bloom unless they get long nights and short days.
Cactuses are long-lived plants.
Somewhere there is a lesson in that. Both Taylor and his reporter friend have been down the road a piece. Who knows, we too may bloom before it's all over.
