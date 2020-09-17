A millstone from Old Harrison? Maybe ...

A Slate Branch Road man has a millstone from a gristmill displayed in his front yard and he thinks it might be remains from a gristmill that operated at Old Harrison.
"I found it in Charlie Hollow while I was hunting about 50 years ago," related David Calhoun. He called the Commonwealth Journal after reading stories about Old Harrison, a town in far-western Pulaski County that vanished sometime before the Civil War.
Calhoun said he shined his flashlight into a small branch running through Charlie Hollow while hunting in 1971 and saw the millstone. About six months later, he got a Jeep and fetched the stone. It is about 30 inches wide, 10 inches thick and has a 7-inch hole through the middle.
"I don't know the name of the branch … I never heard anybody call it anything." said Calhoun. "It runs into Cold Weather Creek," he added.
Calhoun, who was reared in western Pulaski County, said the area where he found the millstone is no more than a mile northeast of Chesterview Baptist Church at Nancy. "I don't know why it's called Charlie Hollow … somebody out there must have been named Charlie, I guess."
Calhoun doesn't pretend to know where Old Harrison was located. "My grandfather, Christopher Columbus Calhoun had a good memory and he said he had never heard anything about the vanished town, the younger Calhoun relates.
Old Harrison is more than a legend. The town is a historical fact. Only its whereabouts is hidden in the mists of time.
Dale Weddle, retired Highway Department official and recently an Independent candidate for county judge-executive, said his great, great, great grandfather, John Milton Weddle, formed the settlement in 1841. This is backed up by county records.
A plat of the town also was recorded that showed 40 lots, each about a half acre. The town had a Main Street 50 feet wide and cross streets or alleys 25 feet wide.
Among those who owned stores in Harrison about the time of the Civil War were Jack Weddle, Jim Weddle, Bill Logan, Christian Sievers, Hugh Frank McBeath and Josh Taylor.
There was a Baptist Church called Mt. Pisgah where John O. Southerland was pastor for many years. Also, there was a blacksmith shop and a tan yard, owned by Jim Holder and Jake Warner. A temperance society existed, probably because there was a saloon in Harrison. At the time Somerset was made county seat of Pulaski County, there was talk of making Harrison county seat.
Records don't say anything about a gristmill, but somebody had to grind corn into meal. Old Harrison had about 300 residents.
The town disappeared. Nobody knows where it went. The voting precinct at Faubush is called Harrison, but nobody says that is the location of Old Harrison.
If Calhoun's millstone is a remnant of Old Harrison, that would be the only thing left. Calhoun is not saying it is. He's just got a feeling it might be.
