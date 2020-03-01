A new Day, a new 'Voice': Area talent appears on NBC hit show

"Singing to their backs is really terrifying. You're just praying just one person turns around. It was the weirdest feeling I ever probably felt in my life."
If you've wondered what it's like to sing on the hit NBC reality competition "The Voice," Zach Day's perspective is one to consider. Faced with the backs of four chairs, unsure whether any would turn around, signaling their approval of Day's vocals, Day had to battle intimidating conditions as he performed on the biggest stage of his life.
Then John Legend, the accomplished R&B singer-songwriter, wheeled around to face Day. So did Kelly Clarkson, pop goddess since winning her own season of "American Idol" back in the day.
And the weight fell off of Day's shoulders.
"Once (Legend) turned, I felt really comfortable, and I could just perform the rest of the song at that point," said Day. "When Kelly turned as well, it was just that same feeling again: 'Oh! Oh my god! Another person turned!' So it was awesome."
Both iconic artists were interested in serving as coach to Day. Ultimately Day chose to join "Team Legend."
Around southern Kentucky, however, Day, 25, has already begun establishing himself as a legend in his own right.
A native of Stearns, Ky., in neighboring McCreary County, Day is no stranger to Pulaski County.
"I worked in Somerset all throughout high school," said Day, as he taught gymnastics at AB Studio 1. He also took part in local artistic outlets like the Lake Cumberland Cloggers and Lake Cumberland Children's Theatre, all of which helped build up his skills as a performer.
"Once I got into high school (at McCreary Central), I started learning how to play guitar, and really started singing three-part harmony with my sister and my best friend, and really started honing in on those skills, and songwriting, stuff like that," he said. "Once I graduated and went to college (first Morehead State, then Eastern Kentucky University), that's when I really started getting more performance experience. I started performing in jazz ensembles, black gospel ensembles, a cappella groups. I tried to dip my toe into every little thing I could do — musical theatre, drag. I've literally done a little bit of everything, just to try to expand my skills as much as I can."
Thus, by the time auditioned on "The Voice," Day felt comfortable performing — "The stage really just feels like home to me at this point."
Of course, that was before he had to face names like Legend, Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Nick Jonas in the ominous red chairs.
"I was really nervous for the audition but I just said, 'You know, I'm just going to perform to the best of my abilities and see what happens,'" said Day.
Day isn't just good at communicating with his voice — he's good with his hands too, earning a college degree in American Sign Language. His message in life is one of encouragement and perspective. In thanking everyone back in this area for their support, he urged people to "just love each other and lift each other up, and everything will be okay, no matter what. ...There are people who can always connect with your story, no matter what you're going through, and everything will be okay."
For his performance on "The Voice," which was filmed around the end of 2019 and aired Tuesday, Day went with what might be a bit of an unexpected choice for a McCreary County boy, but a crowd-pleaser nonetheless — the soulful 1992 hit "Weak" by girl group SWV.
"I've been singing that song since I was a little kid," said Day. "I always loved that song. I think what really drew me to that song is that there's a lot of harmony. ... All the music I grew up listening to was female artists, my favorite singers happened to be female singers, I don't know why. I think I can connect with their voices a lot more."
As Day grew into a performer who would play around town, a personalized take on "Weak" became part of his regular repertoire. He's grateful to the house band with "The Voice" for helping him stay true to his vision for that song when bringing it to TV.
"The arrangement that I did on the show is something I worked with the band and made sure that it sounds a lot like the arrangement that I play at every one of my Kentucky gigs," he said. "I was super-honored to have them take this song and make it fit who I am as an artist. It's not just a carbon copy of the song itself, it's my own arrangement and they were really amazing at helping me figure out how it sounds like I would play it on my guitar at all of my gigs."
It didn't hurt then that an R&B classic drew the attention of Legend, one of today's most popular artists in that genre. Day had a hard choice between Legend and Clarkson — but it ultimately helped that Legend was the first to signal his interest in Day's talents.
"John reminds me a lot of some of the mentors that I've worked with in my past," said Day. "First of all, he turned around first, and he turned around pretty quickly, and obviously he liked the song, and he just had faith in me, or he wouldn't have turned around as quickly as he did. ... I think that he's amazing. He has experience doing all different styles of music as well. He's the EGOT — He's got the Emmy, the Grammy, the Oscar and the Tony (awards). He's just awesome."
That said, "I was super-happy to have Kelly fighting for me too. It was a really hard decision."
Day said he's planning a move to Nashville soon, and is "all over the place right now." He's been making music professionally for "a while," and wants to keep doing it long into the future, no matter how "The Voice" turns out.
"Even throughout college, I was doing a lot of performing and gigging and singing in wedding bands, doing a lot of back-up vocals in the studio, and live with other bands around here, and writing songs — not just my own stuff, but I've writing for other artists as well," he said. "It's definiely something I'm going to continue doing no matter what. ... I love music and I love telling stories. That's the most important thing to me, is being able to get up there and tell a story in your song and in your performance."
R&B isn't the only genre in Day's wheelhouse, however. He's "done a little bit of every kind of music," and also loves folk and bluegrass in particular.
So will he break out any of those types of tunes on "The Voice"? After a few more "blind auditions" on TV, then the Battle Rounds start, where coaches pit the performers they've selected for their team against each other head-to-head to sing the same song in front of an audience; the best of the match-up is selected to advance. The next time we see Day, it will be in this stage of the competition. But unlike what happens when he's singing a beautiful tune, when it comes to spoilers, Day knows to keep his mouth closed.
"You'll just have to watch and see what happens," he said.
