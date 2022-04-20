Hope perseveres. It keeps pushing onward. Churning, turning — like the blades of a pinwheel.
For the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) organization, the blue pinwheel represents hope. And on Wednesday afternoon, 150 of them were placed around the front plaza of the Pulaski County Judicial Center to raise awareness of child abuse and neglect in Pulaski County and the region.
"People volunteer within your community, and those volunteers receive very thorough training on what's expected," said Sandy Colyer, local CASA of Southern Kentucky board member, of the organization's purpose. "When they get involved with children, it's because a judge has deemed that the case is complex or needing additional information, so that CASA volunteer ... (is) able, because they're appointed by the judge, to talk to anybody that's involved with that child, and to get to know that child. And based on that — they may be with that child for several months — they provide a written summary for the judge, outlining what they know, that helps them decide permanency plans for that child."
Though the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) has held events planting pinwheels to raise awareness of the child abuse issue in the past, this is the second time locally that CASA has been involved in such an effort. Colyer said she'd like to work together with the SJWC on similar projects in the future.
"Pinwheels are representative of hope, hope that will inspire people to get involved in the lives and the needs of children, and to actually identify and recognize child abuse and neglect and report that to the appropriate authorities," said Colyer.
Speaking to those assembled Wednesday afternoon at the Judicial Plaza for the event were 28th Judicial Circuit Family Court Judges Jane Venters and Marcus Vanover, who also stopped in the other counties they serve, Lincoln and Rockcastle Counties.
"We are so appreciative to CASA, our partners at DCBS (Department for Community Based Services), the county attorney's office, law enforcement, fiscal court, and everyone who works to help prevent child abuse in Kentucky," said Venters. "Kentucky has ranked fifth in the United States as far as the rate of child abuse, and we're all trying to bring those numbers down and change that unfortunate statistic."
Venters added the "CASA has been a big help to us since the program was implemented ... in helping identify the needs of families who have issues of child abuse," she added.
Vanover told those present that the judges see a lot of child abuse and neglect in their court cases, and hopes by raising awareness and talking about prevention ahead of time, "hopefully we can make a dip in those numbers," both for Pulaski County and the state as a whole.
"The population that's most at risk for child abuse fatalities, near fatalities, is children from zero-to-four years old," he said, noting a training video made and provided to those who work with young people; anyone who'd like a copy of the video can be provided one, he noted. "Most of those children are in preschools and daycares and we're trying to get that message out and provide that to our preschools so that our teachers and providers in those areas know what to be looking out for.
"It's always better if we can provide education and prevention up front rather than dealing with it in the court system," added Vanover.
Colyer thanked everyone who was present, including CASA volunteers and board members — though they're looking for more members, she noted. Still, she was happy with Wednesday's turnout in downtown Somerset.
"This has been wonderful," Colyer said of the turnout. "Next year I think we'll probably have more."
