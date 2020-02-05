2019 a solid year for Pulaski County Solid Waste

It's been another banner year for Pulaski County's Solid Waste Department.
County Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten presented his 2019 report to Pulaski County Fiscal Court last week.
Masten's department has been aggressive in seeking grants and was awarded a total of $660,437.85 covering litter and recycling projects as well as a rubber-modified asphalt grant which help repair Thurman Road. Another rubber grant allowed for a pour-in-place playground surface at Pulaski County Park.
The recycling center shipped out a total of 7,419,095 pounds or 3,709.55 tons of recyclables. In terms of litter pickup, Masten reported that 2,569.5 miles of Pulaski roads had been cleaned over the last year, with a total of 23,510 bags and 1,001 tires collected. Those figures translated into 470,200 pounds, or 235 tons — a huge increase over the prior year which Masten attributed to the utilization of work-release inmates through the department's partnership with the Pulaski County Detention Center.
"I would guesstimate that the jail staff collected about 800 of those [tires] by themselves," Masten said. "I really want to commend Jailer McCollum, his staff and their inmate crews because they are great to work with, very helpful any day we need them out. They had three crews out yesterday; it was a cold, rainy day but they were out trying to make our roadways a cleaner and better place."
Every three years, also through a grant, the county is able to host a Waste Tire Collection Event — the latest of which was held last April. Over the course of three days, a total of 58,123 tires were brought in.
April is traditionally designated as PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month. Masten reported that the 2019 Pulaski County Clean Sweep saw 1,261 volunteers — including participation from 72 businesses and schools — pick up 1,928 bags of trash. He added that this year's Clean Sweep will coincide with Earth Day on April 22.
"It worked out really well that we could schedule that," Masten said.
That event will be followed by the Household Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, April 25. Last year's event, Masten said, had citizens delivering over 17 tons of hazardous materials to be property recycled or disposed of.
"2019 as a whole was what I consider to be very successful for our department and for our county," Masten said, adding that his staff have a hard job. "I really appreciate what they do for the community."
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that Masten is well respected among his peers across the commonwealth. "People come here frequently to visit our operations," he said. "We commend you and your staff for the good work that you're doing and the difference you're making here."
