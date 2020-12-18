A talk with Santa at the North Pole

Horrors. Perish the thought.
What if Santa Claus comes down with the virus and is quarantined at the North Pole on Christmas Eve?
It was tough to make connection with Santa because he is really busy making toys and keeping a social distance from his elves. Finally, after ringing two longs and a short, Santa answered.
"Why are you bothering me?" he grumbled. "Don't you know I'm busy?"
Santa is a little out of sorts with me because he remembers the time over here at the mall when I tried to sit on his lap and asked him for a new news flivver. He said I was being a hog and I hadn't been that good.
Anyway, since I had him on the phone, I asked him what happens if he comes down sick.
"No problem," said Santa. "I'll get one of my helpers to ride the sleigh and deliver the toys and I'll get Mrs. Claus to load up for me."
Santa said Rudolph is coughing and looks like he is coming down with something. "If Rudolph can't guide the sleigh I would have to use one of them GPS things, and I don't want do that. I don't like for nobody to tell me how to drive."
Santa asked me to be sure and remind boys and girls to leave him some milk and cookies because "I'm tired of eating these snowballs up here at the North Pole."
I reminded Santa he is a little bit overweight and he should go easy on milk and cookies. "I'll lose weight when I get back up here and start eating snowballs again," he reasoned. "Christmas Eve is the only time I get anything good to eat."
Santa said he is having a problem with his reindeer - Prancer, Dancer, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Dasher, Vixen, Blitzen, and Rudolph. He fears they are trying to form a union and not pull the sleigh if he doesn't ship in some hay for them to eat. Nothing won't hardly grow in that cold weather up there at the North Pole and, unlike Santa, his reindeer aren't putting on weight.
Santa admits he is getting old. "My arthritis hurts me when I slide down a chimney," he complained.
He said one of his legs is so sore he can't hardly walk. "I went to the doctor and he said it was old age. I yelled back at Doc and told him my other leg wasn't sore and it was just as old as the sore leg."
I asked Santa how he delivers toys to houses that don't have a chimney. "I got a magic key," he said. "It opens any door."
How does he know when a Pulaski County boy or girl has been bad or good?
"I got one of them smart phones," he revealed. "All I got to do is Google their name," he said. "It is a lot easier than it used to be to keep track of things."
"There's one fellow down in your county who won't wear his mask and I'm not leaving him anything," Santa promised.
"For people who have one of them smart televisions, I can look right in their house and see what they are doing. If they are not social distancing and sitting 6 feet apart, I won't come down their chimney," he declared.
"Can you believe a fellow down your way was watching television in his BVDs?" said Santa. "He was shaped like a feather pillow with a string tied around it. He looked awful."
Since we were talking about embarrassing stuff, like any good reporter, I asked him about that song, "I saw Momma kissing Santa Claus."
"Surely you didn't," I wondered. "Poppa would kick your butt if he caught you, and Mrs. Claus would throw your hind end out in the snow."
"Poppa didn't wake up," responded Santa. "It was just one little buss … it didn't amount to anything."
"Did that kiss happen in Pulaski County?" I wondered, trying to pen him down. "There are a lot of good Mommas around here who wouldn't mind to steal a kiss from Ol' Santa especially since the virus is keeping them in the house and they can't mix socially."
"I surely don't kiss and tell," Santa said. "If Donald Trump won't release his income taxes, I surely don't have to tell you about a kiss I got. Besides, if it gets out, Mrs. Santa might find out and I'd end up in the doghouse. "Boy, she can be a sight when she gets mad at me.
"If Mrs. Santa sees this in the Commonwealth Journal, I'm going to tell her it is fake news. And I won't leave you any presents," he threatened.
I asked him if he thought I had been a good boy." He laughed until his belly shook. "After this interview, you won't get anything but a switch."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.