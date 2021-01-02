ABC administrators chosen for Wayne County, Monticello

Selling alcohol in neighboring Wayne County just cleared a major hurdle with the selection of officials to oversee local operations.
Wayne Fiscal Court approved a second reading of the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Ordinance on Monday that sets license fees for establishments selling alcohol and levies a tax on all alcoholic beverages sold in the county.
The county ordinance does not allow for Sunday sales or stand-alone bars. However, it does require the hiring of an ABC Administrator to oversee the issuing of licenses and to collect taxes and fees.
During Monday's special-called meeting, magistrates approved creating the position of Alcohol Beverage Control Administrator with County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson appointing Randy Jones to fill the part-time position.
Jones now serves as Solid Waste Coordinator and will take on the added responsibilities of ABC Administrator for an additional $5,000 per year. He was sworn in Wednesday by Judge Anderson.
Earlier in the month, Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton announced the appointment of Sharkley Stonewall to serve as City ABC Administrator. Stonewall brings with him lots of law enforcement experience and will be sworn in Monday, January 4.
He retired from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife several years ago and since then has been employed by his former Captain, now Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron. Stonewall recently announced his resignation from the Sheriff's Department effective December 31.
According to information provided by ABC Specialist Kellie Lovan, anyone interested in an alcoholic beverage license may download an application at abc.ky.gov.
Applicants are required to submit an advertisement in a local newspaper declaring intent to apply for a license as well as provide background checks for all officers.
A license cannot be issued for at least 30 days from the date of the advertisement. It also takes 45 to 60 days to process a new application.
