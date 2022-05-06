Absentee, early voting gets underway ahead of May 17 Primary

The Kentucky primary election is less than two weeks away, and local election officials want voters to know they have several options to make their voices heard.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett and Election Coordinator Mark Vaught met with the Commonwealth Journal Wednesday to update voters on the current voting plan for the May 17 Primary.
"Location, location, location, as they say," Burnett cited as a priority to get the word out. "People are not aware of what the changes are yet.…We've had all kinds of calls about the election."
Excused, in-person absentee voting began Wednesday in the Pulaski County Clerk's main office.
Through May 11 (excluding Saturday and Sunday), voters may come to the clerk's office within the Pulaski County Courthouse at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Somerset to cast their ballot, but they will need to have an excuse for voting early. Excuses include being a student or member of Armed Forces not living at home, an election officer tasked with administration for the current election cycle, in the last trimester of pregnancy, having surgery or being out of town on Election Day.
The clerk's office is open between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Then from Thursday, May 12, to Saturday, May 14, there will be no-excuse early voting at the county's three voting centers:
• Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center, 180 Oak Leaf Lane, Somerset
• Rocky Hollow Recreational Center Gym, 142 S. Central Avenue, Somerset, and
• South Kentucky RECC Community Room, 200 Electric Avenue, Somerset.
Those locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that Thursday and Friday, then from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on that Saturday. Any voter registered in Pulaski County can cast their ballot at any of the voting centers.
Also on Saturday, May 14, two additional locations will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. -- the "combined precincts" locations in the gymnasiums at:
• Nancy Elementary, 240 Ky. 196, Nancy (serving the precincts of Nancy 15, Okolona 16, Harrison 17, Fall Branch 18, Hickory Nut 19, Naomi East 44 and Naomi West 44), and
• Shopville Elementary at 10 Shopville Road, Shopville (serving Mark 30, Catron 31, Mayfield 32, Mount Victory 33, Colo 35, and Dallas 45).
The original voting plan called for the Shopville combined precincts to vote at the old Shopville Gym but, according to Vaught and Burnett, a scheduling conflict prompted the change to the new school.
"It's a newer facility with air conditioning so we're quite pleased with the change," Vaught said.
Election Day in Kentucky is May 17. On the day of the Primary, the three voting centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with four combined precincts. In addition to Nancy and Shopville elementaries, combined precincts have been designated at Science Hill Elementary (6007 N. Hwy 27, Science Hill) and Oak Hill Baptist Church (2135 Oak Hill Road, Somerset).
The Science Hill Combined Precinct will serve voters from Girdler 12, Ansel 21, Science Hill City 22, Science Hill Co 23, Buncombe 24, Eubank 25, Estesburg 26 and Mt. Zion 47.
The Oak Hill Combined Precinct will serve voters from Som 5D Neighborhood, Som 5E Grand Central, Bourbon 10W, Saline 11, Oak Hill 11, Firebrook 11F, Burnside Co 36A and W Burnside Co 36W.
Prior to COVID, Vaught explained, the county had 42 polling locations covering its 56 precincts. For the 2020 election, that number was reduced to 10 and it has been further reduced to seven for 2022.
"It has been a money-saving change," Burnett acknowledged, estimating that election costs have been nearly halved by the consolidation plan.
For those who requested by May 3 to have an absentee ballot mailed to them, the ballots must be postmarked by May 17 if returned by mail, or they must be dropped off in collection bins at any of the three branches for the Pulaski County Clerk's Office (the courthouse, MVL branch at 124 N. Main St., or Grand Central branch at 2821 S. Hwy. 27) by 6 p.m. on Election Day.
Sample ballots are available at the Pulaski County Clerk's Office on Main Street or by going to the Secretary of State's website: web.sos.ky.gov/electionballots/. A sample ballot composite will be published in the Commonwealth Journal the weekend before the election.
"When in doubt, vote on Election Day at one of the three voting centers," Vaught advised. "They won't turn you away. The only reason you wouldn't be able to vote is that you're not registered in this county. We will go to the utmost degree to make sure you can vote if you are eligible."
