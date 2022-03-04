Adams elected President of the Pulaski Cattlemen's Association

First & Farmers National Bank is pleased to announce that Nancy Branch Manager and Loan Officer, Roy Adams, is the newly elected President of the Pulaski County Cattlemen's Association.
Roy Adams was born and raised in Rockcastle County. He is a 2005 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture, with a minor in Business. In 2013, he joined the team at FFNB and found his calling in building relationships with folks in the Nancy community and assisting fellow farmers in the financing of their agribusinesses. In his spare time, Roy is also the owner/operator of Circle A Farms in Nancy, where he resides with his wife, Ashley, and two daughters, Madelyn (6) and Hannah (1). The farm is a registered Angus Cow/Calf operation and Seedstock producer.
"I have been involved with the Pulaski County Cattlemen's Association for 9 years and appreciate the friendships that I have made along the way. This new role will allow me the opportunity to continue the association's mission to be a voice for, and to provide education to, the local beef producers. I am grateful to my fellow producers for this vote of confidence," Adams stated.
First & Farmers National Bank, Inc., a community bank with assets in excess of $630 million, offers 11 banking locations and serves the financial needs of customers in Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, and Pulaski counties, as well as the surrounding areas. First & Farmers is very proud of their long history as a well-respected, safe, sound, and profitable bank. For more information about First & Farmers National Bank, please visit www.firstandfarmers.com or call (606) 679-7451.
