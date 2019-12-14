There are two Pulaski Counties, really -- the one on the main roads, and the one off of them.
There's the Pulaski that has big box grocery stores lining busy U.S. 27, and the Pulaski that winds into the woods, where houses are sparse and businesses even rarer.
To find Adams Grocery, you'll need to travel to that second Pulaski, and take a trek down Ky. 1675 in the far eastern reaches of the county. You'll pass up the Shopville-Stab Fire Department, where Sheriff Sam Catron was slain in 2002, go past the road that takes you to natural wonder Short Creek, and venture further into the sylvan realm.
There, you'll find nestled among the trees a small, cozy-looking storefront -- Adams' Grocery.
For this often-unseen part of the county, Adams' Grocery has been a longstanding tradition -- and a convenient place to pick up ready-to-eat food and groceries.
"We've been around since 1977," said Whitney Whitis, who operates the store with mother Tammie and father Shane. "It was my late grandma and grandpa's store."
Gene and Wathe Adams "lived in the store," as Whitis put it, as they kept an apartment upstairs. Eventually they passed the store down to their son J. Lee Adams and his son Russell. In March, the Whitis branch of the family took over the store.
Inside, Adams' Grocery operates a small restaurant. It's just a few tables and a kitchen, but it's popular. A visit by a reporter on an average weekday around lunchtime saw numerous road workers file out of Adams' Grocery as he was going in -- and there was still one customer left inside enjoying a tasty-smelling meal.
For those in Adams' Grocery's neck of the woods, it just makes sense.
"Right now, the closest store to us is the Dollar Store, and I think it's 10 miles away," said Whitis. "Out here, we're the only place. From Eastway Market (on East Ky. 80) to London, we're the only other stop."
The store has the grocery essentials -- bread, milk, eggs. The "snowfall preparedness kit" in Pulaski County. There's also candy, sugar, flour, cooking ingredients, and more.
But if you want a hot meal in a hurry, they'll cook it for you. Cheeseburgers. Chili dogs. Chicken strips. BLT. County ham. Cajun turkey. Ham and cheese sandwiches. Bacon. Sausage. Biscuits and gravy. All are on the menu hanging on the wall, and for low prices.
Adams' Grocery also does a daily special -- on Wednesday, for example, it was a pulled pork sandwich, or two chili dogs with fries and a drink.
"We do chicken and dumplings almost every week," said Whitis. "Saturday is soup beans. Fried potatoes, sauerkraut, wieners and cornbread. Throughout the week, we have Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, open-faced Manhattan, lasagna. Every day, it changes."
One item the restaurant used to carry was known by the colorful name "the dirty burger," which fried the lettuce and onions along with the burger. That was under Russell's watch, said Whitis; however, "if somebody asks us for it, we'll do it."
With the store in the family for so long, Whitis has spent lots of time there -- first as a child, playing among the aisles, and now as the woman behind the counter. Though her grandparents passed away when she was a child, Whitis acknowledges how special it is to carry on something they built. It's an eastern Pulaski legacy that hopefully will be around to serve those who live off the main roads for generations to come.
"It means a lot," said Whitis. "I think my grandma and grandpa would be really happy."
