Adkins: Trump taking America in right direction

In an election year jam-packed with public health and social crises, one might understand if even a party stalwart might waffle on whom to vote for.
But Mark Adkins, of the Nancy community, is not a waffler when it comes to the Republican Party.
Having been in the excavation business for 39 years, Adkins is skilled at digging through the rubble to get at hard truth.
On Nov. 3, Adkins will cast his vote for President Donald Trump getting a second term. "Trump's putting God back into it, and that's a good thing," the long-time Baptist said of the direction that the country is heading. "And he's got the economy going."
For Adkins, candidate honesty/integrity is an important factor in determining how the candidate will make decisions once in office.
As President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden were just beginning to face off, the entire globe found itself in the grip of the first pandemic in 100 years.
The novel coronavirus [COVID-19] has infected 8.6 million Americans -- and killed 225,000 of them. The pandemic -- and how government officials have handled it -- has not impacted Adkins' views on the upcoming election. If anything, he said the biggest impact would be in how people vote.
"It'll impact it [the election] a lot if we have to vote by mail, in my opinion," Adkins said. "I still think people are going to vote, and I think they'll still vote for him [Trump]."
Adkins himself plans to vote in person because "that's the way it ought to be.
"You know, that's the way the country was built and there's no reason the polls should be shut down like they are in my book," he said, referring to the limited number of voting stations in many Kentucky counties.
Adkins is not a fan of the restrictions implemented in Kentucky at the behest of Gov. Andy Beshear, but he feels that President Trump "has done a good job in getting the money out to help people that can't work."
He worries about what will happen to the country if Trump is not re-elected. In addition to the pandemic, the United States has been further shaken by protests -- initially sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis but soon growing to include Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Jacob Blake in Kenosha and more Black lives lost at what protestors claim is police brutality.
While Adkins supports racial equality, he feels the media has blown it out of proportion.
"I'm against the riots that are destroying the country," Adkins said, adding that he supports law enforcement 100 percent. "We've got to have it."
