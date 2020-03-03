After the great Garth mixup, know your Sanders

When someone mentions the name "Sanders," I, for one, do not think of Bernie.
Not now, in the heat of a presidential campaign. Not ever.
I think of Deion, the great football and baseball star from Florida State who I had the opportunity to talk to when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds.
If I’m particularly hungry, I might think of the Colonel.
And I most definitely think of Barry, the wonder from Oklahoma State who won a Heisman Trophy and then became the greatest Detroit Lion ever before bowing out of the NFL at the age of 30.
This was the mindset country music megastar Garth Brooks was banking on last week, when he performed in front of 70,000 fans in Detroit. Brooks is from Oklahoma and is an Oklahoma State alumnus. He’s also a fan of Barry Sanders.
So while performing in Detroit, it seemed perfectly natural for Brooks to sport a Barry Sanders jersey on stage.
Of course, Barry Sanders wore No. 20 for the Lions, so the back of that jersey read “Sanders 20.”
I can’t speak for everyone, but that doesn’t register anything for me other than football fandom.
But a few dunderheads took a gander at Brooks’ tribute to an all-time great running back and thought he was making some sort of political statement in support of “Democratic Socialist” Bernie Sanders, who is battling Joe Biden for the right to challenge President Donald Trump in November as the Democrat nominee.
As soon as a photo of Brooks, in his iconic black cowboy hat and “Sanders 20” jersey hit social media, the critics were out in full force.
“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do???? Why why why does it have to involve politics!!!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different,” one fan posted.
“Nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans! How about going to a successful socialist country and doing some research? Oh yes, you can’t because there aren’t ANY successful socialist countries!” another posted.
“Why why why does it have to involve politics !!! So sad. We don’t pay good money for anything other than to watch you perform. Thought you were different,” the user wrote.
You get the gist. A few made fun of Garth’s weight. A few more claimed they tossed his CDs out.
Then there were the people who got it.
“Facebook forgot who Barry Sanders is and is freaking out at Garth Brooks for wearing a jersey and I’m dying,” @jasoncvincent wrote with a series of screen grabs.
“These people should not be able to vote. We take voting privileges from felons. These idiots should not have the privilege either,” wrote @Geoff_Litwin.
And @surfbkd said: “Not a big Garth Brooks fan, but it’s hilarious that people are apparently mad he wore a Detroit Lions Jersey at his Detroit show.
Barry Sanders also seemed to see humor in the situation, suggesting on Twitter on Friday that Brooks serve as his running mate in a presidential bid.
“Hey @garthbrooks, want to be my VP? #Number20for2020” Sanders tweeted.
The point is, not everything is political, so stop looking for political commentary at every turn.
I’m not a Brooks fan, or a fan of country music in general. But I think it’s cool that he rocked a Barry Sanders jersey for the Detroit fans.
It had nothing to do with the old, white socialist.
But let’s take this discussion in another direction — if a performer, athlete or anyone else you might consider a “celebrity” DOES make a political statement, why would it matter?
Would it really make you appreciate that person’s skills any less?
Actors Tim Allen, Jon Voight and James Woods are all very conservative. They get criticized by liberals. Most of Hollywood is liberal and they get criticized by conservatives.
If I enjoy their work, I could care less about their political beliefs.
In 1996, then-University of Kentucky basketball coach Rick Pitino showed support for President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, and even appeared with him on the UK campus. That sent the late US Sen. Jim Bunning — a Republican — into a frenzy. He reportedly wrote Pitino a nasty letter and said he would never follow UK basketball again.
Rumor has it Bunning never actually left UK basketball fandom. He got over it.
In 2010, current UK basketball coach John Calipari got into hot water when he planned a fund-raiser for then-Gov. Steve Beshear’s reelection bid. On top of that, he had the audacity to send President Barack Obama a framed UK basketball jersey.
Calipari is a registered Independent with an obvious lean to the left.
Does that mean conservative Big Blue basketball fans would be better suited supporting Duke, which is led by ultra-Republican coach Mike Krzyzewski?
No?
Didn’t think so.
It all goes back to respecting others’ views, political or otherwise. If a neighbor has a sign in their yard in support of a candidate you don’t like, that’s OK. If a Facebook friend makes a political post you don’t particularly like, scroll on by.
And for the love of God, before you get too worked up, know your Sanders.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.