AG Cameron taps Montgomery to lead state's special prosecutions

Eddy Montgomery isn't done with prosecuting just yet.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Monday he has hired the former Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties as the new Director of the Office of Special Prosecutions within the AG's Office.
Montgomery replaces Tim Cocanougher, who will continue with the Attorney General's Office on a part-time basis in order to spend more time with his family. In addition to assigning other prosecutors in cases where a local one may have had to recuse, Montgomery will also be able to handle cases himself.
"Eddy is an experienced attorney with decades of success prosecuting complex cases," said Attorney General Cameron. "During his more than 20 years of service as a Commonwealth's Attorney, he gained respect across the Commonwealth for his dedication to seeking justice on behalf of crime victims and to upholding the rule of law."
Montgomery retired last February as the longest-serving Commonwealth's Attorney for the 28th Judicial Circuit. Prior to that position, he served as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in the same circuit, which he joined in 1996.
Montgomery also served as general counsel for the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as a Judge Advocate with the rank of Captain, and graduated from the University of Louisville's Louis D. Brandeis School of Law.
"I'm very grateful that General Cameron gave me the opportunity to get back to work," Montgomery said, adding that he already has a few cases in the works. "I'm enjoying my time in Frankfort and can't wait to get back into a courtroom in person."
