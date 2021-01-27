Albany man charged with rape in Wayne County 

A Clinton County man has been arrested in connection to a rape reported to have occurred this weekend in Monticello.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has charged Ryan T. Kelsay, 30, with first-degree Rape and third-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.
The charges stem, according to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, from a call which Deputy Jerry Coffey received about 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning from a woman asking WCSO to investigate on her 16-year-old daughter's behalf.
Dep. Coffey responded to Wayne County Hospital with Dep. Jacob Vanover, WCSO's Certified Sexual Assault Investigator. The victim and her sister told the deputies that the rape occurred at a residence located on Cherry Street in Monticello.
The victim and her sister further stated, according to Sheriff Catron, that Kelsay started buying the victim alcoholic beverages at a restaurant in Burnside although he was told she was only 16 years old. The sheriff reported that "[s]exual touching between the two occurred in the parking lot after being told no."
The group the sisters were with then left the restaurant and went to the residence in Monticello. Kelsay, according to their statements, also went to the home and started making sexual advances towards the victim although she was in an intoxicated state. The teen then went upstairs to use a restroom and was followed by Kelsay into a bedroom where the victim told deputies, according to the sheriff's release, that the rape occurred.
Deputies Vanover, Coffey, James Barnett and Derek Dennis recovered numerous items of evidence from the victim and accused as well as the residence on Cherry Street. Those items have been taken to Kentucky State Police Central Laboratory in Frankfort for DNA and other testing.
Kelsay was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center, where he remained at press time. He pleaded not guilty to all charges at arraignment and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Wayne District Court on February 3.
The investigation is continuing by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Certified Sexual Assault Investigator Jacob Vanover.
