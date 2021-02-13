MONTICELLO, Ky. -- Alcohol is legally being sold today in Wayne County.
Payless Gas on North Main Street in Monticello is selling beer and Malt Beverages, including Seltzers, under the first license approved by the State Alcohol Beverage Control in the City of Monticello. According to reports, Miller Products are the first to be delivered to Payless with Anheuser Busch Products expected Saturday.
One other entity has been approved by the state so far to sell beer in Monticello, and is expected to be reviewed by city officials soon.
Several Beer and Malt Beverage licenses are expected to be approved in Monticello and Wayne County, with a total of eight Liquor licenses allotted for the city and county.
