ALDI recently welcomed shoppers back to its renovated store at 4105 Hwy. 27 S. in Somerset.
Part of an ongoing initiative to remodel and expand existing ALDI stores nationwide, the updated store provides an improved layout and ample refrigeration to accommodate an expanded fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings and natural lighting, and it is built with environmentally friendly materials. Like all ALDI stores, the remodeled Somerset location still offers a streamlined shopping experience and low prices in every aisle, but customers will notice the elevated design.
"We have invested in remodeling our stores to ensure the design and experience match the high quality of our products," said Amy Peters, Mount Juliet regional vice president for ALDI. "With the updated Somerset store, shoppers will notice a new look with more fresh and convenient items at the reliably low prices ALDI fans rave about."
The Somerset store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency. A typical store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making ALDI stores much easier to navigate than traditional grocery stores. In addition, the retailer remains focused on ensuring stores are stocked with food and household essentials customers need, including healthy, convenient options and a robust selection of produce delivered fresh to stores daily.
Known as private-label pioneers, the ALDI business model is intentionally designed to offer customers high-quality products at unbeatable prices, every day. Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and the ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price, and for the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores, according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study.* The retailer consistently maintains low prices by working with the best partners to curate a selection of more than 90% exclusive brands, and ALDI guarantees its products are as good as or better than national brands. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-exclusive products is award-winning.**
To provide customers choice and convenience in how they shop, ALDI continues to increase its e-commerce presence. This year, ALDI plans to further expand curbside grocery pickup service to 500 additional stores, bringing the total number of curbside locations to more than 1,200.*** Visit shop.aldi.us to place an order.
ALDI is an award-winning employer that is nationally recognized for prioritizing its employees and their well-being. Known for offering highly competitive wages and industry-leading benefits, ALDI has been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes six times in the past seven years. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., ALDI is constantly creating new job opportunities in local communities coast to coast. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.
*According to annual surveys of U.S. consumers conducted 2011-18 and 2020 by Market Force Information.®
**As of January 2021, based on a survey of everyday nationally distributed ALDI-exclusive branded products (excluding produce).
***Curbside and delivery to limited geographic areas only. Prices may vary depending on the platform used. Additional fees apply to curbside and delivery orders. Items on sale in the store may not be on sale through the Instacart platform.
