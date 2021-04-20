Alert issued for Ferguson man

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a local man who went missing over the weekend.
Dana Watkins, 62, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. He left from McGuire Street in Ferguson in a 1995 Suzuki Samurai, bearing KY registration plate 355-PRM. The vehicle has after-market black wheels with oversized tires and has off-road capabilities. The driver and passenger doors have been removed.
Watkins himself is described as 5'2" and weighing approximately 228 pounds, with graying hair and beard/mustache. PCSO says it's unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance but Watkins typically wears glasses with transitional lenses.
"Mr. Watkins is a diabetic and is required to take insulin," the agency's Facebook alert stated. "It is unknown whether he took insulin with him."
Watkins left all his personal belongings, cell phone, wallet, and cash at home. No extra clothes were taken. His typical hangouts are on All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails, according to the alert.
PCSO is asking anyone with information about Watkins or his whereabouts to call the sheriff's office at 606-678-5145.
