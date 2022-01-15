PIPPA PASSES, Ky. -- Koby Proffitt of Somerset, Ky., was named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky.
The Dean's List is an academic honor awarded to students taking fifteen credit hours or more, who achieved a semester GPA of 3.25-3.74 on a 4.0 scale.
Proffitt is a 2021 Freshman majoring in Sports and Fitness Management. He is the son of Kevin Proffitt and Christy Proffitt and a 2021 graduate of Pulaski County High School.
Alice Lloyd College, located in Pippa Passes, Ky., was founded in 1923 by Alice Lloyd and June Buchanan. Alice Lloyd College is committed to providing a quality education to mountain students regardless of their financial situation. In fact, Alice Lloyd is consistently listed among the nation's leaders in graduating students with the least amount of average debt. Having been founded as "a college for Appalachia," every qualified student from ALC's 108-county service area is awarded the Appalachian Leaders College Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition for up to ten semesters. The College further assists students after they graduate from ALC, through the Caney Cottage Scholarship Program, the only program of its kind in the nation. This program financially assists qualified alumni from ALC's 108-county service area in Central Appalachia at graduate or professional schools upon completion of their program at Alice Lloyd College.
For more information about Alice Lloyd College, visit www.alc.edu
