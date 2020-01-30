Alzheimer's Center safe after community kicks in to save it

A community-wide effort to meet a $60,000 shortfall in the Pulaski County Alzheimer's Disease Respite Center ended short of its goal, but the center has made adjustments and all is well.
"We haven't got any donations in a few months ... I think we ended up with about $29,000," said Executive Director Pat Brinson. Despite a shortfall in the fund-raising effort, Brinson called the community response "wonderful ...I feel humble and blessed," she said
Brinson said no services have been eliminated, and in response to a question, she assured " ... at this time there are no plans to close the center." Part of the budget shortage was made up by eliminating an administrative position," Brinson noted.
Pointing out the drastic need for the Alzheimer's Center, Brinson said the center has a waiting list of 12 people who need the services. The goal is to served 14 to 15 patients a day.
"There is a drastic need for this center to remain open," Brinson remarked earlier. "We give families with Alzheimer's patients a time of rest ... or enable family members to remain in the workforce."
In reaction to the budget shortfall, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck asked each of Pulaski County's more than 64,000 residents to donate $1, or 6,000 citizen give $10, to make up for severe reductions in money from various sources that fund operations of the center."
Brinson said the center's three main sources of funds are from the city, county and United Way.
