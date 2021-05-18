The Amazing Fundracer 2.0 couldn't have gone better.
After last year's launch was scaled back due to COVID-19, organizers Brad and Stephanie Roberts were determined to try the event again this year to raise funds for their nonprofit organization, Be The Village, which offers support for foster, adoptive and kinship families in Pulaski and neighboring counties.
Their efforts were rewarded by a margin even greater than they expected.
"We were floored when we totaled everything together and we raised $47,000," Brad Roberts said. "All of that will go to supporting the vulnerable children of our community and the families that are on the frontlines."
Modeled after the reality competition The Amazing Race, this year's Fundracer sent 21 teams of two all around Somerset -- beginning in the north and working south -- to complete 15 fun challenges designed to test their willpower, wit and strength. A team was eliminated every three legs, until the final five finished within seconds of each other at Suits Us Farm on West Ky. 80.
Taking the top prize was Guns 'N Roses, a team comprised of Greta Mounce and her son Derek Burgett.
"She actually won last year," Roberts noted. "We didn't repeat any challenges so I guess she's just really good at this stuff."
Mounce described herself as a big fan of The Amazing Race. "I'm a game show nut," she laughed, "anything competitive."
Mounce raced with her husband last year, after a scheduling conflict prevented Burgett from participating as originally planned. He became emotional as he credited his mother for their win Saturday.
"It's been a wonderful experience," Burgett said. "No matter what place you finished, everybody had a good time and we raised a lot of money for a good cause."
For Burgett, the highlight of the race -- with activities ranging from dancing to breaking ice to cornhole and eating hot wings -- was the Liberty Nature Center challenge.
"It was a cool experience," he said. "We got to learn about the birds and another nonprofit."
"Obviously Be The Village is a great cause and a great thing to be involved in," Mounce added. "When Stephanie told us about [the Fundracer], we said we definitely want to do it. To go from a small scale to big scale this year has made it even better and more exciting."
Roberts told the Commonwealth Journal that a third installment is definitely in the works.
"The community and participant response to this was insanely positive," he said. "Be looking for us on May 14, 2022!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.