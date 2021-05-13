Foster families are no strangers to challenges. But the challenges planned in Somerset this Saturday will hopefully go a long way in helping foster families throughout the region.
The Amazing Fundracer -- a friendly competition modeled after the popular reality show The Amazing Race, will have 21 local teams of two racing all over town rather than the globe to complete 15 fun challenges designed to test their willpower, wit and strength. A team will be eliminated every three legs, with the final five competing for a grand prize.
Brad and Stephanie Roberts, founders of Be The Village, hope the game will become the signature fundraiser for their nonprofit organization which supports foster children and teens as well as the families who care for them.
"To our knowledge, it's something that's not been around in this area," Brad said, adding he and his wife wanted to organize a benefit outside the box . "…It's not an actual 5K or anything like that. It's not super physical but there is some physicality to it, going from challenge to challenge. We're hoping it's going to be a lot of fun [and] a staple for years to come."
The Roberts' hosted a Fundracer last year, but the onset of COVID-19 made that event more of a scaled-down test run.
"This is the first time it will truly be our vision," Brad said, adding it will still be a COVID-friendly event. "Everything's outdoors and we're trying to make sure everyone feels safe."
Due to the pandemic, there won't be any spectator opportunities this time around but Brad noted that a photographer and video crew would be on hand to capture the action.
Brad and Stephanie met as teenagers on a mission trip to Romania and began dating after high school as she trained to teach and he attended seminary. Stephanie later spent six months working at an orphanage in Guatemala and was struck by the dire need there.
After marrying and having their first child, the couple moved to the South American country to help with the orphan crisis. Their long-term missionary plans changed, however, with the arrival of their second child.
"Our son had a rare form of altitude sickness," Brad explained. "At two and a half months, he got really sick and we didn't know why. We felt God telling us we had to come back. We came home and got him tested. The doctors said they didn't know how much longer it would have been but had he stayed at that altitude, he would have died."
While the young couple couldn't return to Guatemala, Brad and Stephanie still had a heart for helping children. They started Be The Village as a ministry in November 2018 aimed at providing duffel bags filled with new clothing, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals, books and more to children entering foster care. The couple had been dismayed to learn that many local children in care were having to keep all their belongings in a trash bag.
"We just started up a ministry in our church [Oak Hill Baptist] and our Sunday Schools would just donate to it," Brad said. "Eventually we reached out to all the different placing agencies like DCBS, Necco, Benchmark…and got a good relationship with them."
Soon the agencies were contacting Brad and Stephanie with specific needs and the couple realized that the ministry needed to grow into a nonprofit. The name, Brad continued, comes from them not being able to do it alone and needing to partner with the community.
"We can be the village for these families and for these kids that are having a hard time," he said. "We want to rally around them and love on them to show them that they are loved, and share God's love with them. He has blessed us immensely."
Brad and Stephanie are not only helping foster, adoptive and kinship families in the area, they have also expanded their own family by becoming foster parents to a little girl.
"We're continuing to grow and the need is there," Brad said of the nonprofit, "especially after this year when everything has been locked down and these kids are going through so much."
Be The Village currently serves 11 counties in the region, with half of the families being from Pulaski. To learn more or donate, visit bethevillageky.com.
