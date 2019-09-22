Happy 100th birthday, American Legion.
Among the show of respect, the pride in America's veterans, the 21 gun salute and the other trappings of American Legion Post 38's celebration on Saturday, one of the quieter moments may have been the best way of truly showing what all veterans associations mean to those who have served.
Toward the end of the outdoor ceremony, a flag was presented to 100-year-old Carl "CB" Stewart, a World War II veteran and member of the 701st Tank Battalion.
When presented with the flag, Stewart simply said, "Thank you."
The American Legion's charter was codified on September 16, 1919, and Somerset's Post 38 was created just a few days later, on September 22.
Post 38 Commander and Retired Brigadier General Michael Bouchard explained to the crowd that the Somerset's post number is so low because of that - today there are more than 12,000 posts around the U.S.
"The purpose of the American Legion is to take care of the veterans and make sure that the country lived up to what their commitments were, that they made to these young men at the time," Bouchard said.
He gave a run-down of the American Legion's accomplishments, which include helping to secure the GI Bill, giving service members access to free college education, and supporting the formation of the Veterans Administration (VA).
"The Veterans Administration wasn't even formed till 1989," he explained. "It was elevated to a cabinet-level office. It was American Legion that pushed for that, because they knew to get more influence to take care of veterans, especially the medical needs of veterans, we had to elevate the Veterans Administration to a cabinet-level position."
He then turned his attention to individual veterans, and the fellowship he said he feels when he speaks to them.
"And I think it's because all of us at one time in our lives rose our right hand and essentially gave a blank check to the country, saying 'You can do anything you want with me, to include have my life taken, for this country.' Every single one of us who's a veteran has written that blank check and signed it, hoping they wouldn't be cashed with our life."
A different speaker at the ceremony, Deputy County Judge-Executive Dan Price, delivered a sign and a proclamation from Pulaski County Fiscal Court, declaring the designation of Enterprise Drive as "Sgt. Brent Woods Boulevard."
As Price explained, Woods is the only person buried at Mill Springs National Cemetery who has earned the Medal of Honor.
Woods' original burial plot was not as prestigious, however. Born a slave, Woods was at first buried in an unmarked grave in the Somerset Cemetery.
He joined the U.S. army in 1873 at the age of 23, and earned his metal through his actions in the 9th Calvary, nicknamed the "Buffalo Soldiers."
Representing city government was Mayor Alan Keck, who spoke about his feelings of what military service means and how the American Legion and other veterans organizations promote "mutual helpfulness."
"We all have that common thread, that common belief, that our freedoms are worth fighting for, that while we won't celebrate war, we'll unequivocally celebrate our warriors."
