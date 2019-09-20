American Legion Post 38 turns 100

For 100 years, the American Legion has been dedicated to serving veterans, promoting patriotism and advocating for a strong national defense.
The organization traces its roots back to March 1919 right after World War I with three reserve officers stationed in Europe -- including Teddy Roosevelt Jr. -- who wanted to ensure that veterans weren't forgotten when they returned to their civilian lives. Roosevelt helped get the charter codified into American law within just a few months. The first national convention for the fledgling organization was held in July 1919 in Minneapolis.
Post 38 in Somerset is also turning 100, on September 22. Since the occasion falls this Sunday, post officials wanted to host a public celebration the day before.
"It's an important year for us," Post 38 Commander Michael Bouchard said. "We're one of the first posts. We were chartered just a few months after the whole organization was started."
Commander Bouchard is a retired Brigadier General -- having served 31 years in the United States Army -- and joined the local post soon after moving into this community. He was elected as post commander in June.
"I love what they [Legionnaires] do at the national level, but when I found out what they do here at the local level, I even loved it more," Bouchard said, referring to Post 38's Honor Guard, service disability claims work, holiday charity, blood drives, assistance with Boys State and Girls State competitions, JROTC and other youth/school initiatives.
The general said that over the last five years, American Legion Post 38 members -- currently 310 -- have served more than 59,480 volunteer hours and donated a total in excess of $122,000 to local charities.
The retired general noted that some of the first programs American Legion lobbied for in the years since World War I are still viable today such as the GI Bill, VA loans and even the Veterans Administration itself. He would like to see Post 38 grow and become an even stronger organization.
"I think people know about the American Legion but they don't know what we do," Gen. Bouchard. "I think a lot of people think that the American Legion is for fellowship only…but [we've been doing more] for many years at the community level."
Tomorrow's celebration begins at 1 p.m. at the Post, located at 500 Enterprise Drive (behind Somerset Mall). Weather permitting the program's VIP guests will be speak outside with the military tank in the parking lot as a backdrop. Until 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy an Open House with kid's activities, door prizes and more.
