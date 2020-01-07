And snow it begins: Winter weather hits Pulaski County

By the time you read this, there might be white stuff on the ground for first time in 2020.
If there's any more this winter, Pulaski County is ready.
The first snowfall of any significance comes to town today, as much of eastern Kentucky is under a winter weather advisory. Jonathan Guseman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Ky., said that the potential for snow will have started around midnight as Monday moves into Tuesday; it will "wrap up" later in the morning.
"We're looking at about half an inch to an inch" of snow accumulation, said Guseman, "North of Somerset, it will be closer to the inch range; to the south, it will be closer to the half-inch range."
Ice on the roadways likely won't be a problem. While there could be some rain to go along with the snow, the ground is still relatively warm,
"It's not expected to have a huge impact," he said of the new year's first real winter weather event. "No freezing rain or icing out of it."
This weekend, there will be more precipitation but Guseman said it looks to be "all rain."
Whether it will be a snowy 2020 winter or not remains to be seen; longer range projections by the National Weather Service don't have the patterns pegged as "either above or below normal," said Guseman.
However, the Pulaski County Road Department stands ready in case there is more activity down the road.
Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price said that the county has nearly 800 tons of salt and "more equipment at this point in time than we've ever had."
Added Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley, "My first year in office was a record snow. It was one of the top five snows of all time in Pulaski County. The issue with that was that we didn't have the equipment at the time; we found that out quick."
That problem has been resolved however. All the county's equipment is out and has been serviced and is "ready to go," said Kelley. The county is also contracted for more salt to get through the winter if needed. And Price said that this year, the county has been pre-treating the roads ahead of time, which they can do keeping more teatment supplies on hand.
"We're ready, as long as we don't get another 'Snowmageddon,'" said Kelley. "We should be in good shape."
