The Pulaski County Animal Shelter has completed training for a new enrichment program aimed at getting more of their dogs outside -- and hopefully into a new home.
Dogs Playing For Life, a Colorado-based nonprofit, conducted training for the local shelter's staff and volunteers as well as those of agencies in six other counties as part of a sponsorship grant obtained through the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD).
"One thing we've learned is that 30 minutes of play time is the equivalent of about two hours of a walk," Heather Stevenson, who works with LCADD as well as serves on the Pulaski County Humane Society board, said. "It's just helping them [the dogs] release a lot of energy and to show their personalities."
While Pulaski County Animal Shelter has had its "Freedom Fence" in place for three years, Stevenson said other participating facilities that don't can now apply for renovation funding to establish their own play areas and implement the enrichment program. "We opened this up to anyone with an interest," she said, saying the program is part of a bigger effort to provide more resources in the region. "This has actually opened the door to other opportunities for our shelters."
DPFL Director of Shelter Programming Tucker Eurman estimated that the organization has conducted such trainings at about 250 shelters nationwide. "Our big goal is to just get the dogs out into a more natural environment where they can play and have fun," he said. "A kennel, a shelter environment is not a natural environment for dogs to live in. It's a really stressful, unnatural place so we want to allow them the freedom and the choice to just be a dog."
Eurman explained that the size of a play group really depends on a shelter's population as well as the comfort level of the staff members or volunteers supervising a particular group.
According to Assistant Director Charlotte Bray, the Pulaski County Animal Shelter currently has about 25 adult dogs. Before this program, the local shelter had been giving each dog about 15 minutes alone inside the Freedom Fence. But the goal of Dogs Playing For Life is to establish play groups -- allowing for more effective management, temperament testing and adoption matching.
"They're showing us how to introduce the dogs," Bray said of the DPFL trainers. "With this, they can be out here for an hour or two. They can all interact and be calm when we have people coming in looking to adopt. This is awesome. We used the fence and they got to come out 15 minutes a day… but now they actually get to come out here and be dogs."
Bray estimated that 90 percent of potential adopters already have animals at home, so it's important to see how a dog behaves in a group. Pulaski County Animal Control Officer Adam Scales agreed.
"If you had told me 10 months ago that we could put five or six dogs in the yard together, I wouldn't have believed you," he said. "But dogs are just like people; they each have their own personalities. [The trainers] showed us which one would be the greeter, which might not be ready for a large group, and how to work with that."
Stevenson and Scales both expressed their appreciation to county officials for their support.
"Judge[-Executive Steve] Kelley was here [Sunday] and got to see this," Stevenson said. "He was really supportive about allowing us do this here."
"We're just very blessed to have a Fiscal Court that supports us and wants our facility to keep moving forward," Scales added. "We have a great staff that's trying to do something for these animals."
Scales also thanked Pulaski Public Safety Director Stacy Halcomb for the use of the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center for Sunday's classroom session; Shelter Helpers for donating toward the purchase of leashes, muzzles and other equipment needed to launch the program; and Stevenson herself for spearheading the grant from sponsors ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Petco Foundation. "We're hoping it'll open the door for more grants," he said.
