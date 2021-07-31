Another deputy running for Pulaski Clerk

A second candidate has tossed his hat in the ring for a bid at being the next Pulaski County Clerk.
Tim Price has served as a deputy clerk in the office's motor vehicle licensing department for nearly 14 years -- having joined on December 10, 2007. Prior to that, he has 30 years of experience as a self-employed salesman with his own auto lot.
Price and his wife Glenda of 38 years have two children and three grandchildren. Daughter Ashley and her husband Nathan Ware have a daughter, Nicole. Son Ryan and his wife Wendy are parents to Blakelyn and Conner.
The Somerset man has sought the Republican nomination for clerk twice before, in 2006 and 2014, coming in second both times. With current Clerk Linda Burnett announcing in May her plans to retire after two terms at the end of next year, Price is hoping the third time will be the charm.
"I always like to reach out and help people in whatever way I can," Price said of his seeking the office. "Sometimes people have different issues with something they're trying to accomplish whether it's a transfer or whether it's a death involved on a title. I can advise people the direction they may want to go in, given their situation.…I would like to just further what Linda has done and continue to expand on making our clerk's office one of the best in the state."
Price noted that the clerk's office handles many other things in addition to vehicle licensing -- like deeds, property taxes, marriages and more. "Of course, one of the biggest things is voting," he added.
The recent launch of an online deeds portal, Price continued, has also been a great help to attorneys and others in need of title searches.
Beyond building on the office's growth, Price isn't one to make a lot of campaign promises given that much of what the clerk's office does is dictated by the state.
"It's a continual learning process," Price said. "A lot of what are our office does depends on what lawmakers do. There are some things that other states do that we don't; there's some things we do that other states don't. I don't know that I could ever change this, but what I would like to see is a more uniform system from state to state."
In term of elections, Price was glad to see Kentucky implement three days of early voting.
"More than just one day to vote will help," Price said. "We've had absentee voting for years but sometimes it's just not convenient [to vote] just that one day…If you've got two or three options, I think that's better. It's a little more work on the clerk's office but I think it's a better service to the public."
While candidates may currently file letters of intent with the state, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website, the actually filing window runs from November 3 until January 7 for the May 17, 2022 Primary Election. So far, fellow deputy clerk Sam Owens has also announced her candidacy in the clerk's race.
"Whatever we can do better to help the citizens of Pulaski County is what I'll be about," Price said of his plans if elected. "I want the public to know that I'll alway strive to do my best to what's in the best interest for Pulaski County."
