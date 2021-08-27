A small group of demonstrators took to Fountain Square Wednesday evening to protest mask mandates in schools.
Identifying themselves as members of the Facebook group Pulaski County Parents For Freedom, which has grown to 1,400 members since its August 11 launch, the group included both adults and children holding signs calling for individual choice -- receiving many horn honks of approval from passing vehicles.
"We're all about choice," Tony Ruckel said. "If someone wants to wear a mask, they're welcome to wear masks."
Ruckel estimated he'd spent hundreds of hours researching the issue as well as the virus that causes COVID-19 and came to the conclusion that masks do more harm than good.
"I have an eight-year-old and when she comes home from school, that mask is filthy," he said. "…There's all kinds of diseases that they're constantly breathing in."
Ruckel also expressed concern about developmental problems coming from the difficulty in understanding someone wearing a mask.
"There's all kinds of negative things; there's not any positives," he continued, citing studies he said indicate young children don't spread the virus. "The science doesn't support the fact that they make them wear masks."
Though a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision negated Gov. Andy Beshear's latest mask mandate, one approved by the Kentucky Board of Education for public schools remains in effect as students return to in-person instruction amid a surge attributed to the delta variant. Local physicians continue to advocate the effectiveness of masks with the variant being "aerosolized" and significantly more infectious than the initial virus.
"Masks are designed to stop the entrance of small particles into the airway," Dr. Sam Weigel has said. "People who work in hazardous jobs wear them -- not because anyone is trying to control them, but because they work. Masks are very effective in decreasing the rate of COVID transmission."
Ruckel went on to say that after demonstrating at the Pulaski board of education office, Thursday's group chose Fountain Square "to get the message out."
Ruckel added, "I just wish people would do their own research."
