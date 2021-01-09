Two South Kentucky RECC Board of Directors four-year terms are expiring and candidate application packets are now available for distribution to interested candidates.
The board seats are currently held by Cathy Crew Epperson in District 1 and Greg Beard in District 5.
Epperson serves as the board's Vice Chairperson. She represents Pulaski County, west of Highway 27 and south of the Louie B. Nunn / Cumberland Parkway.
Beard's district consists of Clinton County and southern Wayne County, south and west of Ky. 92 as well as small portions of Russell County and Pickett County, Tennessee. He serves as Secretary/Treasurer.
Interested candidates must read and comply with a complete list of requirements at skrecc.com to be considered for a Board of Directors position. Once you determine you're qualified for the job, you may further discuss the process and obtain a candidate application packet by calling Michelle Herrman at (800) 264-5112. All completed application packets must be returned in person to Herrman at the Somerset Headquarters Office of South Kentucky RECC by 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 15.
Incomplete application packages or those submitted to an alternate South Kentucky RECC address or received by the office after the deadline will not satisfy requirements. This will automatically result in your package being rejected and your application not being considered.
There are several items you need to return, including permission to access proof of membership information, the candidate applicant nomination and certification application, certification of residence along with proof of membership — both provided by South Kentucky RECC — and a candidate applicant self certification form.
You also need a 2021 SKRECC Director Nominating Petition with at least 200 valid member signatures, a background check authorization disclosure form, candidate data required to initiate a background check and all applicants are responsible for paying for the background check.
A South Kentucky RECC representative says background checks are sometimes a lengthy process, but once the committee receives clearance on applicants with no felonies, those seeking the positions will be notified by mail of meeting requirements and be placed on the ballot.
It's unknown at this time when the election process will take place, but it's expected to occur in April. The four-year terms for incumbents or newly-elected board members will begin July 1.
On Friday, a SKRECC representative told the Commonwealth Journal that should Epperson and/or Beard be unopposed after the January 15 deadline, their applications would be reviewed. Just like any other candidate, if they've had no felony convictions since the last election, they would be sent letters declaring them winners.
While a Director and during the year immediately before assuming office, anyone holding the position must permanently reside and use electric energy provided by the Cooperative. The residence must also be within the Director District from which the Director is nominated, elected or appointed.
All directors of the Board are expected to have or acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively direct the affairs of SKRECC including attendance at board meetings, thoroughly reviewing board materials and otherwise preparing for each meeting of the Board and committees.They should also expect to make inquiry into potential problems or issues when circumstances or events suggest that the Board’s attention is needed or desired.
A Director of SKRECC is expected to place the interests of SKRECC above the director’s own personal interests or the interests of another person or organization with which the director is associated; and strive to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.
The Board, among other things is required to establish and maintain a legal entity, select and appoint the General Counsel to represent SKRECC, study and approve (or recommend) necessary and/or prudent revisions and other changes to the bylaws, review and approve major contracts such as loan agreements, wholesale power contracts, and construction contracts.
Other duties of board members include approving applications for membership in SKRECC; ensuring that accurate minutes of Board, committee, and membership meetings are prepared, maintained and recorded as read or corrected; authorizing eminent domain proceedings as required; and acting as trustees of membership interests by holding board meetings monthly, or more often if required.
