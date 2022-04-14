April 11

• Benjamin Dick, 37, Science Hill, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

April 12

• Chassity B. Silvers, 29, Somerset, Bail Jumping 1st Degree

• David Allen Wisdom, 34, Russell Springs, Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit; Reckless Driving; Driving Too Fast For Traffic Conditions; Failure To Wear Seat Belts

• Jeremy Ryan Salyers, 29, Eubank, Serving Parole Violation Warrant

• Brandon S. Denton, 36, Stanford, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines

• Rocky A. Griffin, 40, Somerset, TBUT or Disp Shoplifting $1,000 <\ $10,000; TBUT or Disp All Others

• Jessica L. Griffin, 40, Nancy, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT or Disp Shoplifting $1,000 <\ $10,000; TBUT or Disp All Others

• Thomas Allen Hamley, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Keith Hoskins, 45, Science Hill, Unapproved or No Eye Protective Device (Motorcycle); Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; No Operators-Moped License; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 3rd; Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Failure to Appear; Bail Jumping 1st Degree

• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, Court Ordered

