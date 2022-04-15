April 13
• William Eriq Litteral, 19, Somerset, Failure to Appear
• Gary Vernis Pitts, 63, Stanford, Traff in Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off - ( <\ 2 Gms Methamphetamine); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Possession of a Defaced Firearm
• Jacob R. Ratliff, 19, Crab Orchard, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Charles Edward Thomas, 49, Science Hill, two counts of Failure to Appear
• William Robert Rice, 32, KY, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Courtney Megayl Carrender, 33, Science Hill, Court Ordered
• Richard Dwight Walls Jr., 40, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Tamara Martha Bennett, 47, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Kaylea Cheyenne Lowe, 21, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Steven F. Boswell, 41, Anderson, IN, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
• Amber Nicole Smith, 39, Henderson, IN, Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
April 14
• Bonnie Lynn Wilson, 41, Burnside, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Failure to Appear
