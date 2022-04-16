April 14
• Jeffery D. Blevins, 62, Nicholasville, Sodomy, 1st Deg - Incap of Consen/Phys Helpless-W Ser Phys Inj; Incest - Victim U/12 YOA or Serious Physical Injury
• Chelsea Renee Bowling, 28, Eubank, 10 counts of Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines; Failure to Appear
• Steven Wayne Coffman, 37, Somerset, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Haden S. Young, 26, Waynesburg, Assault, 2nd Degree; Endangering the Welfare of a Minor; Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree; Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
• Autumn Robinson, 24, no address listed, Non-Payment of Court Costs, Fees or Fines
April 15
• Brian Dewayne Jasper, 47, Somerset, two counts of Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor; TBUT or Disp All Others $1,000 <\ $10,000; two counts of Operating on Sus or Rev Oper License; Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Persistent Felony Offender I; two counts of Failure to Appear; two counts of Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order; Poss a Cont Sub; Oper Mtr Vehicle U/Infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) - 1st; Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess
• Millard R. Neace, 46, Winchester, two counts of Failure to Appear
• Steven Earl Glover, 34, Somerset, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Drug Paraphernalia - Buy/Possess; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree - Drug Unspecified; Prescription Con Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off
• Jonathan Ralph Mayfield, 25, Somerset, Contempt of Court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order
• Michael Dewayne Kidd, 58, Whitley City, Burglary, 3rd Degree; Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off
