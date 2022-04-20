April 17
• Christina Helen Dowell, 33, Tateville, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
April 18
• Kimberly Denise Hall, 50, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer
• Carla Marie Dykes, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
• David Andrew Stout, 34, Orlando, KY, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
• Joshua David Paul Baker, 32, Tateville, Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
• Brandon G. Luttrell, 38, Liberty, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• William Walter Wilson III, 39, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting
• Joseph Lee Jones, 22, Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent
• Scott Edgar Holloway, 31, Eubank, Assault 3rd - Dept of Social Service Worker
• Ethan Penn, 32, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Marty Dean Colwell, 39, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Ricky W. Deering, 46, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor
• Jerry A. Bishop, 49, Hustonville, Parole Violation (For Felony Offense)
• Cody Daniel Jacobs, 26, Waynesburg, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree
• Kristopher D. Kean, 33, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order
• Malcolm William Dobson, 53, Eubank, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Poss of Marijuana; Tampering with Physical Evidence
