April 17

• Christina Helen Dowell, 33, Tateville, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting

April 18

• Kimberly Denise Hall, 50, Stanford, Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol); Resisting Arrest; Assault 3rd Degree-Police Officer or Prob Officer

• Carla Marie Dykes, 42, Somerset, Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)

• David Andrew Stout, 34, Orlando, KY, Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub (Excludes Alcohol)

• Joshua David Paul Baker, 32, Tateville, Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order

• Brandon G. Luttrell, 38, Liberty, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• William Walter Wilson III, 39, Somerset, TBUT Or Disp Shoplifting

• Joseph Lee Jones, 22, Somerset, Theft of Identity of Another w/o Consent

• Scott Edgar Holloway, 31, Eubank, Assault 3rd - Dept of Social Service Worker

• Ethan Penn, 32, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Marty Dean Colwell, 39, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Ricky W. Deering, 46, Somerset, Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor

• Jerry A. Bishop, 49, Hustonville, Parole Violation (For Felony Offense)

• Cody Daniel Jacobs, 26, Waynesburg, Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree

• Kristopher D. Kean, 33, Somerset, Contempt Of Court Libel/Slander Resistance To Order

• Malcolm William Dobson, 53, Eubank, Burglary, 3rd Degree; TBUT Or Disp All Others; Promoting Contraband - 1st Degree; Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified); Poss of Marijuana; Tampering with Physical Evidence

