April 19
• Paul A. Carter, 45, address and charge not listed
• Roy T. McElroy II, 41, Lebanon, KY, charge not listed
• Johnathan P. White, 32, Lebanon, KY, charge not listed
• Artavis L. Groves, 44, Louisville, charge not listed
• Travis Shane Keeling, 34, address and charge not listed
• James T. Hill, 43, Lebanon, KY, charge not listed
• Joshua A. Bailey, 37, Bowling Green, charge not listed
• Aaron Brent Crawley, 44, Harrodsburg, charge not listed
• Donald Lee Montgomery, 79, Lancaster, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Anthony Bell, 58, Somerset, Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required
• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered
April 20
• James Edward Mumea, 45, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)
• Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, Somerset, Court Ordered
• Jessica A. Higdon, 35, Madisonville, KY, charge not listed
