April 19

• Paul A. Carter, 45, address and charge not listed

• Roy T. McElroy II, 41, Lebanon, KY, charge not listed

• Johnathan P. White, 32, Lebanon, KY, charge not listed

• Artavis L. Groves, 44, Louisville, charge not listed

• Travis Shane Keeling, 34, address and charge not listed

• James T. Hill, 43, Lebanon, KY, charge not listed

• Joshua A. Bailey, 37, Bowling Green, charge not listed

• Aaron Brent Crawley, 44, Harrodsburg, charge not listed

• Donald Lee Montgomery, 79, Lancaster, Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury

• Anthony Bell, 58, Somerset, Fugitive From Another State - Warrant Required

• Jerry Eugene Robinson, 47, Petersburg, KY, Court Ordered

April 20

• James Edward Mumea, 45, Somerset, Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)

• Clarence Awesome Lee, 34, Somerset, Court Ordered

• Jessica A. Higdon, 35, Madisonville, KY, charge not listed

